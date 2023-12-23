Long-time Democrat Hollywood Star Breaks Down in Tears for Not Getting Paid Enough, Criticizes Government Tax Policies

During an interview with Gayle King on SiriusXM, Academy Award nominee and Joe Biden appointee Taraji P. Henson opened up about the financial and emotional challenges she faces in Hollywood, leading to a candid reflection on her compensation and the broader implications of her financial obligations, including taxes.

A clip from the interview showed Henson weeping as she poured out her grievances about not being compensated enough for her hard work and dedication to her craft. Despite bravely shattering numerous glass ceilings, she finds herself battling the same financial and institutional setbacks repeatedly.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, being paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired.”

Henson candidly broke down the numbers, highlighting how perceived large salaries dwindle after taxes and paying out her support team. She stressed the exhaustive nature of keeping up with financial demands.

“I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The Math ain’t Mathin. And when you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. The fact that we’re up here is a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid. So when you hear someone saying, ‘Oh, such and such made $10 million,’ No, that didn’t make it to their account. Know that off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Okay, so do the math. Now we have 5 million. Your team is getting 30% or whatever your team is off of what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the Math. I’m only human. And it seems every time I do something and I break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate, I’m at the bottom again, like I never did what I just did. And I’m just tired. I’m tired. I’m tired.”

This isn’t the first time Henson has brought up concerns over fair compensation. She previously expressed discontent about earning significantly less than what she deemed fair for her role in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” where she felt being the third on the call sheet warranted a salary of 500,000, but was offered only 100,000.

Henson’s grievances are very ironic, knowing she’s been a long-time Democrat.

In the past, Henson has not shied away from engaging with political issues. At the 2016 BET Awards, during Trump’s presidential campaign, she voiced concerns over the election’s seriousness, indirectly addressing the potential impact of his presidency.

“For those who think [Trump] is not going to win, think again. We really need to pull together and turn this country around.”

“You know what I heard? I heard one of the largest, most influential demographics are single women in this election. So basically, technically, what that means is that I will be determining the next president. Welcome to the White House, Hillary Clinton.”

And last year, Joe Biden appointed Henson as one of his board of advisers on historically Black colleges and universities.