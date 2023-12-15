LIVE-STREAM VIDEO… “Gateway: Behind the Headlines” with Ivory Hecker –Tonight: Rep. Andy Biggs, Owen Shroyer of Infowars, Dr. Pierre Kory, Former Trump Attorney Will Sharf, and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner – 8PM ET

Tonight on “Gateway Beyond the Headlines” on Vigilant News:

** Congressman Andy Biggs, joins Ivory to discuss two huge Congressional developments – the Biden impeachment vote and the move to hold Hunter Biden in contempt for refusing to testify before Congress.

** Dr. Pierre Kory joins Ivory to discuss the alarming epidemic of excess deaths and the possible connection to the mRNA vaccine.

** Owen Shroyer, of InfoWars, talks to Ivory about what it was like being held a political prisoner by the Biden administration and how the treatment of J6ers compares to that of Hunter Biden.

** Will Sharf, a former Trump attorney, talks about the landmark case the Supreme Court just agreed to hear and its potential impact on J6 defendants and the cases against President Trump.

** Finally, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, joins Ivory to talk about his shocking allegation that the CIA stole the 2020 election.

