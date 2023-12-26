Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Issues Narrow and Specific Ruling to Republicans on Legislative Maps for 2024

Guest post by Jefferson Davis in Wisconsin

Madison – In what some are calling “catastrophic”, “nuclear” or “apocalyptic”, which at face-value and with the complicit media coverage it would seem to be, a closer look at the at the actual 235-page ruling of the liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court (4-3) on the redrawing of legislative maps for the 2024 elections on December 22nd may show a different and possibly positive development.

click here – In calling the democrats’ bluff on their attempt to legislate from the bench to gain control of the Wisconsin Assembly (64-35 Republican) and State Senate (22-11 Republican), republicans would be wise to consider taking up the liberal justices offer to “fix” the contiguity issues in some legislative districts ( Frontsheet (wicourts.gov) ).

It is apparent that democrats are willing to do whatever it takes to have their way when they can’t win at the ballot box or legislate their radical agenda by rewarding judicial candidates with their unlimited support who then appear to legislate from the bench in exchange for their support during campaigns.

The 235-page ruling oozes with countless examples cited by the dissenting Justices (Zeigler, Bradley and Hagedorn) of this apparent quid-pro-quo arrangement between the candidates and their liberal supporters with unlimited resources.

This ruling also points out the hypocrisy and power grab of the 4 liberal justices who are apparently willing to completely disregard the constitution, settled case election law, to not legislate from the bench and avoiding any appearance of blatant partisanship.

click here – Election law at every level requires new legislative maps to be drawn every 10 years after the Federal Census is taken to reflect population changes for State Assembly, State Senate and Congressional Districts ( Congressional Redistricting | Bloomberg Government (bgov.com) ).

Wisconsin lost a congressional seat (from 9 to 8) after the 2000 Federal Census due to negative population changes.

click here – In Wisconsin, the drawing of Legislative Maps falls under the jurisdiction of the Legislature and not the Wisconsin Supreme Court ( Wisconsin Legislature: 000004 ).

click here – In 2021, after the 2020 Federal Census, the Wisconsin State Legislature passed Legislative Maps that would be in effect for the 2022 elections ( Sen. LeMahieu and Speaker Vos_LRB.5017 and LRB 5071_10.20.2021_3.pdf (wisconsin.gov) ).

click here – The impasse between the Governor’s Office and Legislature caused the 2011 Legislative Maps to remain in effect temporarily ( Wisconsin Legislature: 2011 Wisconsin Act 43 ).

These Legislative Maps were used for the November 2022 elections.

There were no appeals or court filings regarding this decision for nearly 18 months until candidate Janet Protasiewicz, Justice Karofsky and Justice Dallet started making apparent overtures in the Johnson vs. WEC Case, at California fundraisers and or debates that Wisconsin’s Legislative Maps were “unfair” and “rigged” and that they needed a “fresh look” to make them more favorable for democrats instead of republicans because of republicans’ gerrymandering the Legislative Maps.

Janet Protasiewicz was sworn into office on August 1, 2023, changing the make-up of the Wisconsin Supreme Court from 4-3 lean conservative to 4-3 outright progressive liberalism ideology.

The democrats (citizen groups, the Governor’s Office and Democrat Legislators) directly and or indirectly immediately dropped an expedited lawsuit request to the Wisconsin Supreme Court on August 2, 2023, requesting immediate relief in the following ways involving the “unconstitutional” legislative maps due to “non-contiguous” districts: