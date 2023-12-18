Leo Hohmann: More Predictive Programming on the Way in Big-Budget Hollywood Movie ‘Civil War’: First Trailer Released for Viewing

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Following the Obama-produced release last week of the movie Leave the World Behind, about the collapse of America following a catastrophic cyber attack that shuts down the power grid, internet and all cellphone service, Hollywood is about to serve up another blockbuster dystopian film featuring???

How did you guess? Civil War in America.

Civil War, starring Kirsten Dunst and directed by Alex Garland, looks like an action-packed thriller that will draw an even bigger audience than the Obama production that’s currently Number 1 on Netflix. The first trailer for the upcoming Civil Warhas just been released. The film depictsjournalists navigating a war-torn America.Check out the just-released trailer below.

The release date for Civil War is set for April 26, 2024.

In a May interview with The Daily Telegraph, Garland said the movie is “set at an indeterminate point in the future …and serves as a sci-fi allegory for our currently polarised predicament.”

I have argued for at least a couple of years now that Civil War is a key component of the final takedown of America. The globalists, in my opinion, have already fully conquered the U.S. government, the media, the education system and the military. All that’s left to conquer here is the spirit of the American people. There is a segment who must be disarmed and put in their place if the globalists are going to consolidate their power and make their stranglehold on the sytem permanent. They do not wish to try to subdue every patriotic American, a tall order that would probably take years to accomplish going house to house and collecting arms, arresting the inhabitants and placing them in camps. That’s a long and messy job.

They’d much rather see us all dead. What better way to accomplish that than through war. Perhaps a bloody civil war will break out in conjunction with a World War III scenario, cyber attacks, grid-down, etc. Out of chaos will come a new world order, right? At least that’s their plan. Only God knows if it will succeed.

Will the Second American Civil War be triggered next summer or fall? What if Trump manages to get elected to a second term? I could see that being used as the triggering mechanism.

All we see happening in the “news” is for a reason. It’s all theater. The only authentic reality is that God is on His throne and will ultimately prevail. He’s just waiting for the right moment to intervene and stop this merry-go-round of staged fake reality.

To receive new posts and support Leo Hohmann’s work, consider becoming a paid subscriber if you aren’t yet at leohohmann.substack.com