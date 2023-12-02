Leo Hohmann: FBI Tells Newsweek that Trump Supporters are Enemies of the State and Must be Secretly Tracked, Monitored, Investigated

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Will Trump supporters start to disappear leading up to and following the 2024 election? The FBI appears to be laying a narrative that hints of unprecedented government actions on American soil.

Have you ever voted for Donald J. Trump?

Have you ever posted a comment to any social media platform that was even remotely favorable towards Trump?

If so, you may be on an FBI watchlist.

According to an October 4 report in Newsweek, “the federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbance around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump‘s army of MAGA followers.”

Notice the term “army.” There’s a sinister purpose behind that word. The government, in cooperation with its corporate partners at Newsweek, are trying to paint a picture of an organized military force ready to go to war with Trump as its leader.

As a member of the conservative movement in America, I can tell you that it is the most unorganized, disjointed and fragmented movement in the country. It is not in any way monolithic and as such poses no threat to the government or anyone else.

But this is who our government has targeted for monitoring and tracking.

They’re not worried about the Chinese men of military age pouring over the open border at a rate of 2,000 to 4,000 per month under Biden. They’re not worried about Iranian sleeper cells. NO, they’re worried about American citizens on the Trump team who want to see their candidate in the White House.

Here’s a blurb from the article:

The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations—even though the vast majority of its current “anti-government” investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek. “The FBI is in an almost impossible position,” says a current FBI official, who requested anonymity to discuss highly sensitive internal matters.

The official told Newsweek that the FBI is intent on stopping domestic terrorism and any repeat of the January 6, 2021, “attack on the Capitol.”

But the FBI source told Newsweek that the agency must also preserve the Constitutional right of all Americans to campaign, speak freely and protest the government, as if it holds its nose and begrudgingly goes through the motions of “preserving” any of our rights.

This article is a laughing stock. Pure propaganda. But they’re not even good at creating propaganda because nobody with half of a working brain cell still believes the FBI has any respect for the Constitution. This is the same agency that threatened to investigate parents attending school board meetings and traditional Catholics who attend Latin masses. This is the same FBI that breaks down the doors of unarmed senior citizens like Roger Stone (see photo above from 2019), and arrests elderly women praying in front of abortion clinics.

By focusing on Trump and his MAGA supporters, the FBI official said, the Bureau runs the risk of provoking the very anti-government activists that the terrorism agencies hope to counter.

“Especially at a time when the White House is facing Congressional Republican opposition claiming that the Biden administration has ‘weaponized’ the Bureau against the right wing, it has to tread very carefully,” says the official.

Oh, such a poor FBI, crying crocodile tears because it has to at least pretend like it has constitutional boundaries within which it can conduct its Gestapo operations on American soil, violating households under cover of darkness, forcing its victims into black SUVs and hauling them off in handcuffs and leg irons to the American gulag as they await their show trials.

Their crime? These Americans are “anti-government” in their thinking.

Hmm. Unless there is a new category of crime passed by Congress, the thought crime, and I don’t recall such a law being passed, then it is no crime at all to be “anti-government.”

Any government that prosecutes one of its citizens for being “anti-government” is by nature tyrannical, because people living under a legitimate constituional government would have no reason to be anti-government. By even accusing us of being guilty of being “anti-government,” our government has admitted to its own crimes against humanity.

This Newsweek article was perhaps the most pathetic psy op disguised as a news article I’ve ever seen. Its purpose was not to inform but to intimidate while presenting a facade of respect for our Constitutional rights.

This is exactly why the FBI should have never been created in the first place. Our founding fathers would have rolled over in their graves at the thought of a national police force. Even if it started out with a mission that focused on legitimate federal crimes such as foreign terrorists who infiltrated America, any freedom-respecting constitutionalist could have predicted with a little common sense that it would one day be weaponized and turned against the domestic political opponents of an empowered elite.

This is why I am of the belief that the FBI should be totally defunded and permanently disbanded. If allowed to exist at all, it should be disarmed. You do not need to be armed in order to be a strictly investigative agency. Do your investigations and then turn the information over to state or local law enforcement, which could then make the decisions about whether to make any arrests.

Anyone who is a regular reader of mine knows I am no fan of Donald Trump. I turned against him when he rolled out a militarized vaccine program with an injection that wasn’t even a vaccine, using mRNA technology to tinker with human genetics. He’s also now gone soft on abortion, saying Republicans need to moderate their pro-life position. You’re either pro life or you’re not, Donald. You can’t have it both ways. So I am done with Trump. I think he could even be a plant who is working for the other globalists, a type of Emmanuel Goldstein character from Orwell’s 1984. In short, controlled opposition.

But to say that Trump’s followers comprise the main threat to stability in the United States is utter nonsense and the FBI knows it. In fact, I would say that the FBI is a much bigger threat to American stability than the followers of Trump, Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., or any other political candidate.

For the record, I am not anti-government. I believe wholeheartedly in the need for government, but it must be legitimate government that exercises powers clearly delineated in the U.S. Constitution. Any powers not specifically enumerated to the federal government in that document rest with the states. That’s just a fact. Those at the top of the U.S. Justice Department and FBI know this. Don’t believe their lies. Don’t bite on their fake corporate “news.” The truth is that the FBI is an enforcer for what’s become a one-party state with the Democrats as the lead organ of oppression and the Republicans playing the role of fake opposition. They speak of an uprising because that’s what they want, the more violent the better. Don’t take the bait.

