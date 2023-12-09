Leo Hohmann: Enjoy this Christmas Season — It May Be the Last One We Have to Celebrate in ‘Normal’ Times — WEF Warns 2024 Likely to Bring ‘Cataclysmic’ Changes

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.

World War III, cyber-attacks, and economic meltdowns could change life forever; all three scenarios are simmering and ready to explode.

Chanukah is underway and Christmas is just a couple of weeks off. Another year will go by the wayside.

As we approach December 31, you will hear people chirping on social media that they are glad such a bad year is fading into the rearview mirror and how much they are looking forward to brighter times in 2024.

These people are not awake. Don’t get lulled into their fantasyland.

It’s more likely that we will look back on 2023 as perhaps the last year in which we enjoyed a somewhat normal life here in America, still perched atop the global order and enjoying all the benefits of that status. Our dollars still buy food for our Christmas table and energy to heat our homes, even if it’s more expensive than in previous years.

With the world’s superpowers remaining at loggerheads as to how we move forward into a new era marked by artificial intelligence and digital currencies, we can count on being moved closer to World War III next year, if not fully embroiled in it. And living through war and economic upheaval is never easy.

The Luciferian globalist elites have done their best to lay hints of what they plan to hit us with next in their list of conjured-up crises. They talk a lot about cyber attacks.

And when they talk about the coming cyber attacks, they are fond of using words like “catastrophic” and “apocalypse.” (See article from Jan. 25, 2023, by Popular Mechanics titled A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says)

Jeremy Jurgens, the managing director of the World Economic Forum, stated at the WEF’s annual summit in January 2023 that a major cyber attack would likely take place before 2025. Well, 2023 has come and gone and we have not seen any debilitating cyber event. If Jurgens indeed has access to insider globalist information and knew what he was talking about when he made that comment at the outset of 2023, then that would leave 2024 as the year for this horrific event to go down, because it would have to happen before 2025.

Klaus Schwab himself, the top dog at the WEF, warned in 2020 of a coming major cyber attack that will make the Covid pandemic look like “a small disturbance.”

We know that something catastrophic needs to happen in order for the globalists to be able to fully implement their plans for a “Great Reset” of the world order.

It could be an EMP or nuclear war. But a series of major cyber attacks shutting down the banking and communications infrastructure seems like a more likely scenario because it would allow the globalists to shut down online truthtellers and use the chaos and confusion to round up their enemies. Then, when their mission is accomplished, they simply turn the infrastructure back on and continue on the road to total dictatorship, minus the annoying truthtellers like myself and so many others.

An EMP attack, on the other hand, would take 10 years or more to recover from and set the globalist surveillance state back decades.

We have been warning about the death of the petrodollar for many months, and while the movement in that direction has been very slow, it doesn’t mean that it isn’t happening.

There have been some developments that perhaps keep the normies of the world fast asleep and unaware of where we are heading economically.

Take, for example, the U.S. stock market, which has continued on an upward trend in recent months.

The price of gold spiked upward for a brief few days last week, then ticked back down.

But don’t be fooled. The U.S. dollar is doomed.

And a huge news story basically ignored by the corporate media and little noticed even by the conservative media took place at the end of November.

Wall Street seemed not even to notice.

A major global oil producer, the United Arab Emirates, abruptly stopped selling its oil in U.S. dollars and is joining forces with the BRICS nations, of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to forge ahead into a de-dollarized world. BRICS recently expanded its membership to include the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and Argentina.

What this means is the U.S. will no longer be able to benefit from a situation in which it continuously increases its military budgets and runs up huge debts financed by China, Saudi Arabia and other sovereign states. In fact, China and Saudi Arabia, two of the biggest financiers of U.S. debt, have already started unloading U.S. treasuries like hot potatoes. The two BRICS members have offloaded hundreds of billions of dollars worth of U.S. treasuries in recent months. This is the beginning of the end for global dollar dominance and, unless the U.S. wins World War III and is able dictate the terms of the peace, it will mean the end of U.S. geopolitical dominance.

Changes of this magnitude in the world economic order do not happen without a fight on the battlefield. That’s the real reason why we are heading to World War III. It has nothing to do with Ukraine’s or Israel’s difficulty in protecting their borders, or even the confrontation between Taiwan and China or mounting tensions between the two Koreas. The fact that all of these flashpoints are showing signs of exploding is simply a symptom, not a cause, of the economic upheaval enveloping the world. As the world shifts from fiat currencies to digital currencies it remains to be seen who or what will be in control of this new digital system. The fiat paper system was dominated by the United States, but we see myriad countries forming a coalition that believes perhaps the new digitized system should not be so weighted toward the benefit of one Western country and its closest allies. We will only find out which dog in this fight ends up on top after World War III has been fought and we end up with a clear winner and loser, and who knows how long that will take.

The plan to upend the world order by ditching the petrodollar could still backfire on the BRICS. But at the moment, things seem to be moving ahead, albeit slowly, in their favor.

As noted by the site QTR Fringe Finance, the BRICS nations now control most of the world’s nuclear arsenals, oil, precious metals, diamonds and rare-earth minerals. It’s time to wake up, folks, and take note of what’s happening. This transition to local currencies being used in global transactions will bring down the fiat currency known as the petrodollar and usher in a new global order. This is likely the reason why the U.S. and NATO are reacting so aggressively to put down Putin because in order to preserve what’s left of the post-World War II liberal rules-based order, led by the United States, it’s paramount that the U.S. separate Russia from the other global power backing BRICS, which is China.

As long as China, Russia and the major oil-producing states are allied, there is no future for U.S. hegemony in global affairs. The days of the U.S. browbeating and blackmailing the leaders of nations around the world will be over — its foreign policy would actually be forced to treat foreign heads of state as equals, rather than vassals. That would mean the end of the U.S. military-industrial complex, which would also bring an end to the endless wars the U.S. military has been forced to fight since the end of World War II. So while it will come with much economic pain, perhaps there will be a silver lining?

Of course, the globalists will be seeking to exploit the downfall of American military power for their nefarious purposes. They will attempt to use the pain and suffering brought on by World War III, which may be fought with cyber attacks and/or EMPs as much as tanks and missiles, to further their agenda of transhumanism and digitized control of everything and everyone.

But once wars break out and chaos ensues, it’s also possible that the globalists could lose control of things. Now is the time to be preparing to ride out the storm, so we can survive what’s coming and try to rebuild on the other side.

This, of course, assumes that there will be another side. If we truly are living in the last of the last days, then we won’t have to worry about any of that.

Either way, I caution against being presumptuous. It is possible that this will be the third and last “great war,” and then the end will come. But it is also possible that we could be hundreds of years away from the moment with the King of kings splits the skies and appears with the clap of thunder and the shout of an angel to judge the wicked, gather His faithful followers, and set up His kingdom “on earth as it is in heaven.”

We can pray that it is the latter scenario that awaits us during our lives here on earth, while preparing for the other possibility that maybe, just maybe, some of us were a little off in our eschatology. As the Bible says, in more than one chapter and verse, who can know the mind of God?

