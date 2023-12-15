Leo Hohmann: The Collapse of the American Empire

Globalists on a mission: Turn Americans against each other before a foreign power is called in to finish the job

Obama’s new Hollywood movie is very instructive: They are telling us their plans

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.

The globalists believe it’s supremely important to utterly and very publicly destroy the United States of America. Not because America is some bastion of freedom and democracy. It isn’t. Over the last roughly 100 years, America’s major institutions have been infiltrated and completely taken over: government, healthcare, financial and corporations, the mass media, education, law enforcement and the courts, the military, and 90 percent of the churches and synagogues — all have come under the influence and control of the globalist agenda.

Some may believe they are still relevant and independent but when push comes to shove, the overwhelming majority of churches will capitulate to the globalist agenda of the Great Reset, which is aimed at digitizing every nation, every major institution within the nations, and every object living and non-living. Control the food, water, energy and money and you control the people. That’s what Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development and the Great Reset are really all about.

However, despite achieving such an immense level of control, it’s still important for the globalist elites to totally deconstruct and humiliate America, destroy its middle class and bring it to its knees.

You may ask, why are they so intent on destruction if they already control everything?

Because most people around the world still have the perception of America being a beacon of individual freedom and prosperity living under a constitutional republic. Look at how the masses flock to the U.S. southern border in hopes of being granted asylum. That is an idea that must be crushed and driven out of the minds of billions of people. To accomplish that, the globalists must destroy the biggest remaining symbol of individual freedom — America.

Most of the upper level globalists are Luciferians. To them, hate and destruction come naturally. Only by destroying the American ideal of a constitutional republic (they’ve already destroyed it in practice) will they be in a position where the masses will beg for a new system that will claim to have all the solutions to the crises enveloping the earth (most but not all of these crises have been manufactured by the very elites who claim to have the fix).

Higher Ground Productions, a Hollywood production company funded in 2018 by Barack and Michelle Obama, released a new Netflix movie on Friday, December 8, called Leave the World Behind, starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke. It’s very instructive. America, portrayed in the film as horribly divided by political, religious, racial and cultural issues, gets hit out of the blue by a major cyber attack. Embedded in this movie is tons of symbolism including three shots of the number 6 in the opening scene. As society disintegrates, there is no government to the rescue. Everyone is on their own. The overall theme of the film seems to be a seeting hatred for humanity. “We are all so awful,” Julia Roberts’ character exclaims. We are awful to each other. We are awful to the planet. Maybe it’s best if we just all kill each other? That’s what I hear this movie whispering into the public consciousness.

At one point, one of the major characters reveals a three-stage formula for conquering a nation.

The first stage is “isolation,” which included a power outage the end of cellular and internet communications. They even hacked satellites which stopped satellite phones from working. Once the communications and sources of information were taken down, the second stage was launched. This stage included “synchronized chaos” where the country is terrorized with “covert attacks, misinformation and disinformation.” Leaflets were dropped from drones leading people to believe the cyber attack was the work of China, Iran or North Korea, when there’s a good possibility it was actually caused by globalist players within the U.S.

“If done successfully, the third stage would happen on its own. Coup d’etat. Civil war. Collapse,” the character says, adding, “This program was considered the most cost-effective way to destabilize a country. Because if the target nation was dysfunctional enough, it would, in essence, do the work for you. Whoever started this wants us to finish it.”

Paul Craig Roberts, a distinguished economist, journalist and academic, sees a parallel between the current state of America and the Roman Empire. The Romans had many foreign enemies, but what really killed them were the enemies within. It will be the same in America. The wolves who control our so-called “democracy” have been working to infiltrate and destroy it for decades, so when the wolves from China, Russia and/or Iran come calling, they will find most of the hard work has already been done for them. All they need to do is mop up.

Excerpt below from article by Paul Craig Roberts: