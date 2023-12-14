Lawless FBI Notifies Blaze Journalist Steve Baker He Will Be Charged Next Week for His Actions as a Reporter at the J6 Protests

Nearly three years after the January 6, 2021 fedsurrection, Blaze reporter Steve Baker reported on Thursday that he will be charged for his actions that day reporting on the event.

Steve wrote in October that he was under investigation for the past two years by Chris Wray’s FBI for reporting at the historic protests in Washington DC.

Even reporters aren’t safe from this tyrannical regime. Steve expected to be charged by the Biden regime.

BREAKING My attorney has just been notified by @FBI that I am going to be charged by @TheJusticeDept for my journalistic efforts on #Jan6. I have to self-surrender on Tuesday. Charges are yet unknown. Stay tuned for more information to follow this afternoon. — Steve Baker – TPC (@TPC4USA) December 14, 2023

Steve Baker detailed his experiences that day in a previous report. Then in February 2021 he began questioning the role others may have played in the protests and rioting that day That was clearly off limits.