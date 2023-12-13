LAST CHANCE! Order by Tomorrow to Receive TGP Store Holiday Collection by Christmas! Use Code ‘Ameri-Christmas’ At Checkout!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Gateway Pundit Shop!

Christmas is right around the corner! You know what that means… Santa Has been making his list, and checking it twice. Make sure you are prepared like ol’ St. Nick by stocking up on the best stocking stuffers for your America First friends and family members with the new TGP Holiday Collection!

Order by TOMORROW, December 13th, to receive by Christmas***. Use CODE: AMERI-CHRISTMAS to receive FREE shipping on orders over $100! & CODE MAGA-CHRISTMAS for 10% off $100+!

***You can still receive it by Christmas if ordered by 12/17 with express/rush shipping selected!

Check out the collection BELOW!

Santa Soars Have an Ameri Christmas: Move over Rudolph, MAGA has taken over the North Pole, and, it’s official, Santa is having an Ameri-Christmas this year.

Link to Apparel.

Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals: And don’t worry, we even have something for those ‘filthy animals’ (Shout-Out Home Alone) in the family who call themselves dems and voted for Biden, they deserve a merry Christmas too.

Left, right, donkey, elephant, we’re all family. Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.

Link to Apparel.

The Economy That Stole Christmas: All Americans deserve a Merry Christmas – except for Biden and his treasonous administration – he is plotting to steal Christmas. This guy just can’t help himself – a true Grinch.

Link to Apparel.

America’s All I Want for Christmas: As for Christmas Wishes, what could be better than reclaiming what our fathers and forefathers fought so hard to bestow upon us? That’s right, it’s our great nation. Under siege from tyrannical forces and being controlled by a globalist puppet with a criminal family – we need a Christmas miracle to get our country back.

MAGA ‘Surrounded by Snowflakes:

This Didn’t hang itself Christmas Ornaments:

Shop the Full Collection and MORE HERE!

Reminder: Order by December 12 to receive by Christmas. Use CODE: AMERI-CHRISTMAS to receive 10% OFF AND FREE shipping on orders over $100! & CODE MAGA-CHRISTMAS for 10% off $100+!

Stay tuned this month for more new items to come in the NEW TGP STORE!

Here’s a Sneak Peek:

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/