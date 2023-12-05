Las Vegas Police and FBI Thwart “Alleged” ISIS Attack by 16-Year-Old Lone Actor

Las Vegas law enforcement, in collaboration with the FBI, successfully foiled an alleged terrorist attack orchestrated by a 16-year-old acting alone in support of ISIS.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, along with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested a 16-year-old suspect after he posted on social media that he was about to start, “lone wolf operations in Las Vegas against the enemies of Allah.”

In another post, the suspect is accused of writing, “I ask you to make Dua for victory. I am a supporter of the Islamic State, and I will make sure the Zionists in this city know it.”

In recent years the FBI has established a track record of “grooming” individuals to partake in radicalized activities only to arrest them later.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday that a Christian family was forced out of their home at gunpoint after the FBI allegedly “goaded” their 15-year-old son into posting photos of guns and controversial memes in a group chat that was infiltrated by the FBI.

Dori Koren, the deputy chief of Homeland Security and Special Operations Division, shared that during a search of the suspect’s home, authorities discovered materials relating to explosive devices, a handmade ISIS headband, and other terrorist-related propaganda.

The suspect, whose name has been withheld due to being a minor, has been charged with “terroristic threats, attempt to further an act of terrorism, providing material support to a terrorist organization, and five counts of possession of explosive components.”

A teenager promised "lone wolf operations in Las Vegas" in support of ISIS before his alleged terror plot was foiled, according to law enforcement.

In 2017, ISIS claimed Las Vegas Mandalay Bay shooter Stephen Paddock was a “soldier of the Islamic State.” The FBI, however, has denied ISIS’s claim.