Kamala Harris Torched For Ignorant Post Celebrating “Holiday” Created by Racist Felon

Joe Biden’s sidekick Kamala Harris found herself in hot water Tuesday after a posting on X celebrating Kwanzaa, a completely made-up “holiday” created by a notorious racist felon.

For background purposes, the founder of Kwanzaa is Maulana Ron Karenga, who was active in the “black power” movement during the 1960s. He and Hakim Jamal co-founded the black nationalist group United Slaves Organization in 1965 to promote separatism and African-American “cultural unity.” They soon formed a rivalry with the Black Panthers and were involved in several violent clashes.

Karenga also is a convicted felon. Karenga spent four years in prison for brutally torturing two naked women. He claimed he had no choice because the women were using magic crystals to poison him on behalf of his enemies.

Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 to help further his group’s political aims. Kwanzaa derives from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, meaning “first fruits.”

The ideals around Kwanzaa revolve around the following “seven principles of African Heritage”: Unity (Umoja), Self-Determination (Kujichagulia), Collective Work and Responsibility (Ujima), Cooperative Economics (Ujamaa), Purpose (Nia), Creativity (Kuumba), and Faith (Imani). Some have noted the pillars read like a communist manifesto of sorts.

Kwanzaa is a secular holiday that rejects and mocks the idea of religion altogether. Karenga himself has trashed Jesus Christ and called Christianity a “white religion” that black people should avoid.

Given the left’s rejection of faith and promotion of division in America, it is little wonder why Harris would find the “holiday” so appealing despite Kwanzaa not existing when she was born.

Happy Kwanzaa! To all those celebrating, Doug and I hope your week is filled with community and light. pic.twitter.com/z4AS1b6k4C — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 26, 2023

Growing up, Kwanzaa was always a special time where we would come together to celebrate culture, community, and family. Sending my warmest wishes to all who are celebrating in the United States and around the world. May your days be filled with love and light. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 26, 2023

X users were not in a celebratory mood and torched Harris for her ignorance.

Kamala Harris celebrating the fake Kwanzaa holiday is ironic considering her family profited off of the slave trade. It was founded 58 years ago by a guy who tortured women and hated white people. If you’re celebrating Kwanzaa right now you should learn about its history. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 26, 2023

What a blatant lie. Kamala Harris never celebrated Kwanzaa once in her life. It didn’t even exist when she was a kid. You know what did exist? Her family profiting from the slave trade. Kamala is nothing but an opportunistic liar. She’s gotten rich from slaves and division. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 26, 2023

So you support the assault, torture, and false imprisonment of women? The founder of Kwanzaa ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/3z7Sm5fs5u — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) December 26, 2023

This holiday is almost as fake as your laugh. — Kill The Question (@killthequestion) December 26, 2023

Is it true that it was originally called “Kranzaa” but when you were a little girl in a stroller you raised your fist and said “Happy Kwanzaa” and it was so adorable they changed the name? — Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 26, 2023

Do they celebrate Kwanzaa in Wakanda? pic.twitter.com/f7eEjXOchf — The Chicagoan (@Incog1986) December 26, 2023