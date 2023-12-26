Kamala Harris Torched For Ignorant Post Celebrating “Holiday” Created by Racist Felon

Joe Biden’s sidekick Kamala Harris found herself in hot water Tuesday after a posting on X celebrating Kwanzaa, a completely made-up “holiday” created by a notorious racist felon.

For background purposes, the founder of Kwanzaa is Maulana Ron Karenga, who was active in the “black power” movement during the 1960s. He and Hakim Jamal co-founded the black nationalist group United Slaves Organization in 1965 to promote separatism and African-American “cultural unity.” They soon formed a rivalry with the Black Panthers and were involved in several violent clashes.

Karenga also is a convicted felon. Karenga spent four years in prison for brutally torturing two naked women. He claimed he had no choice because the women were using magic crystals to poison him on behalf of his enemies.

Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 to help further his group’s political aims. Kwanzaa derives from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, meaning “first fruits.”

The ideals around Kwanzaa revolve around the following “seven principles of African Heritage”: Unity (Umoja), Self-Determination (Kujichagulia), Collective Work and Responsibility (Ujima), Cooperative Economics (Ujamaa), Purpose (Nia), Creativity (Kuumba), and Faith (Imani). Some have noted the pillars read like a communist manifesto of sorts.

Kwanzaa is a secular holiday that rejects and mocks the idea of religion altogether. Karenga himself has trashed Jesus Christ and called Christianity a “white religion” that black people should avoid.

Given the left’s rejection of faith and promotion of division in America, it is little wonder why Harris would find the “holiday” so appealing despite Kwanzaa not existing when she was born.

X users were not in a celebratory mood and torched Harris for her ignorance.

