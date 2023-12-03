Kamala Harris a Deer in Headlights When Reporter Asks Simple Question on Israel (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris was a deer in headlights after a reporter asked her a simple question about Israel’s proposed buffer zone in Gaza.

Harris traveled to Dubai to represent the United States at COP28 climate conference because Joe Biden is too feeble to travel.

A reporter stumped Kamala Harris with one simple question.

“Thoughts on the buffer zone? The buffer zone? You didn’t answer her question,” a reporter said to Harris.

Sources told Reuters that Israel has plans to create a buffer zone in Gaza to prevent any further Hamas-terrorist attacks.

“Israel wants this buffer zone between Gaza and Israel from the north to the south to prevent any Hamas or other [terrorists] from infiltrating or attacking Israel,” Reuters reported.

Arab officials in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and UAE are reportedly not on board with Israel’s proposed plan to create a buffer zone.

“What is the question exactly?” a confused Kamala Harris asked.

“Israel has been suggesting creating a buffer zone in Gaza. What is the U.S. view on that?” the reporter asked Harris.

A clueless Kamala Harris couldn’t answer the question: “We have not weighed in on it.”

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

