Kamala Harris a Deer in Headlights When Reporter Asks Simple Question on Israel (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris was a deer in headlights after a reporter asked her a simple question about Israel’s proposed buffer zone in Gaza.

Harris traveled to Dubai to represent the United States at COP28 climate conference because Joe Biden is too feeble to travel.

A reporter stumped Kamala Harris with one simple question.

“Thoughts on the buffer zone? The buffer zone? You didn’t answer her question,” a reporter said to Harris.

Sources told Reuters that Israel has plans to create a buffer zone in Gaza to prevent any further Hamas-terrorist attacks.

“Israel wants this buffer zone between Gaza and Israel from the north to the south to prevent any Hamas or other [terrorists] from infiltrating or attacking Israel,” Reuters reported.

Arab officials in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and UAE are reportedly not on board with Israel’s proposed plan to create a buffer zone.

“What is the question exactly?” a confused Kamala Harris asked.

“Israel has been suggesting creating a buffer zone in Gaza. What is the U.S. view on that?” the reporter asked Harris.

A clueless Kamala Harris couldn’t answer the question: “We have not weighed in on it.”

WATCH: