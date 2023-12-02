Kamala Harris Attacks Israel Over Hamas War: “Too Many Innocent Palestinians Have Been Killed”

Kamala Harris attacked Israel over its conduct of the war with Hamas in Gaza in remarks made Saturday at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, saying, “too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.”

The criticism comes as the Biden administration is facing enormous political pressure by the Hamas wing of the Democratic Party with reports of Arab Muslims and progressives in swing states including Michigan saying they will not vote for Biden-Harris in the 2024 election because of the administration’s support for Israel. Biden went through a struggle session with Arab Muslims at the White House on October 26 in which he criticized himself for doubting the high number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza claimed by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry: “I’m sorry. I’m disappointed in myself,” he told the group, according to two people familiar with the meeting. “I will do better.” (via the Washington Post)

Harris began her remarks with a recitation of the horrors of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and support for Israel’s right to defend itself, noting that Americans were killed and are still being held hostage. Harris praised the release of about half the hostages held by Hamas that was facilitated by the now ended ceasefire agreement. Harris went on to differentiate the Palestinians in Gaza from Hamas and then blasted Israel for its conduct of the war.

“Let me be also very clear as I have said before. We cannot conflate Hamas with the Palestinian people. Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization. Hamas has vowed to repeat October 7 until Israel is annihilated. No nation could possible live with such danger, which is why we support Israel’s legitimate military objectives to eliminate the threat of Hamas. President Biden and I have also been clear with the Israeli government in public and in private many times: As Israel defends itself, it matters how. The United States is unequivocal: International humanitarian law must be respected. Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating. I have spoken with members of the Palestinian, Arab and Muslim communities of America, including those who have lost loved ones in Gaza and American citizens who were injured and evacuated from Gaza. It is truly heartbreaking. As Israel pursues its military objectives in Gaza, we believe Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians.”

Harris followed with the Biden administration’s “five principles for post-conflict Gaza”, mostly focused on Israel: “No forcible displacement, no re-occupation, no siege or blockade, no reduction in territory and no use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism.”

Harris also called for the international community to fund the reconstruction of Gaza and for the Palestinian Authority to assume security for Gaza and to eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank.

Harris said that when the conflict ends Hamas must not control Gaza and Israel must be secure.

Israel has for years worked to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza by giving evacuation warnings of targeted buildings and in this conflict by posting and airdropping warnings with maps of safe passages and territories. on December 1 after Hamas broke the ceasefire, The Israel Defense Forces dropped leaflets on Gaza and posted an interactive map for residents of Gaza:

IDF statement on the map posted December 1 (translated):