JUST IN: Illegal Alien Arrested For Murder of 16-Year-Old Texas High School Cheerleader Lizabeth Medina

An illegal alien was arrested for the murder of a beautiful 16-year-old Texas high school cheerleader.

According to media reports, Medina’s murdered body was discovered in a bathtub by her mother on Tuesday.

Medina’s mother Jacqueline told KTRK that she got worried after her daughter never showed up to the Lighted Christmas Parade with her cheerleading squad.

Edna Police on Sunday announced they arrested Rafael Govea Romero, an illegal alien, for the murder of 16-year-old Lizabeth Medina.

Rafael Govea Romero was arrested in Schulenburg, Texas, approximately 75 miles from Edna.

It is unclear where Rafael Govea Romero is from or when he illegally entered the United States.

“On Saturday, December 9th, 2023, with the help of the community, friends, and family, Edna Police Department, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, were able to apprehend the person responsible for the death of Lizabeth Medina,” Edna Police said in a press release.

“With countless hours put into this investigation, we were able to locate an undocumented male subject, identified as RAFAEL GOVEA ROMERO in the city of Schulenburg. Edna Police Department and Texas Rangers immediately traveled to Schulenburg where Romero was placed under arrest for Capital Murder and transported to the Jackson County Jail,” EPD said.