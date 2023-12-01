JUST IN: Hate Hoaxer Jussie Smollett Headed Back to Jail

“This is MAGA Country!” hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett is likely headed back to jail after he lost his appeal in court.

Smollett will have to finish his 150-day jail sentence. He has only served 6 days in jail.

The New York Post reported:

An appeals court on Friday upheld the disorderly conduct convictions of actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying about it to Chicago police. Smollett, who appeared in the TV show “Empire,” challenged the role of a special prosecutor, jury selection, evidence and many other aspects of the case. But all were turned aside in a 2-1 opinion from the Illinois Appellate Court. Smollett had reported to police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself, leading to his arrest on charges he had orchestrated the attack.

In December 2021, Smollett was found guilty on 5 charges of disorderly conduct – one count for each time he lied to police following the hoax ‘attack.’

Smollett was found not guilty on a 6th count of lying to a detective.

In March 2022 a judge scolded Jussie Smollett for his narcissism and hypocrisy before sentencing him to 150 days in jail.

Smollett was also sentenced to 30 months probation and ordered to pay $120,126 restitution and a $25,000 fine.

A dramatic scene unfolded in court after the judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in prison last year.

Jussie Smollett receives his sentence, and then insists he is innocent and not suicidal.

The Gateway Pundit immediately pegged this ‘racist, homophobic’ attack against Smollett as a hate hoax in January 2019.

Smollett laughably claimed two ‘white men’ ambushed him at 2 am in 20-degree weather in downtown Chicago while screaming “This is MAGA country!”

The ‘Empire’ actor said the attackers poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck while verbally abusing him with homophobic and racial slurs.

It turns out Jussie Smollett paid two Nigerian brothers over $3,000 to help him pull off the “MAGA Country” hate hoax crime.



Osundairo brothers

In previously released footage, the Osundairo brothers are seen purchasing all of the supplies for the hate hoax such as red hats, rope and bleach.

Despite all of the evidence presented in the court proving Smollett recruited the Nigerians to help him with this hate hoax, the ‘Empire’ actor lied to the court for hours and claimed he was a victim of a real crime.