JUST IN: Dixie Chicks Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Head-On Collision

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch died in a head-on collision in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.

She was 65 years old.

TMZ reported:

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, has died after being involved in a car crash … TMZ has learned.

The musician’s cousin, Mick Lynch, tells us Laura passed away Friday outside of El Paso, TX just after sunset while driving from there to nearby Dell City — which is about an hour and a half away going east. We’re told she was traveling on a highway and got into a collision.

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety has confirmed Lynch’s death, and the details thus far about how she died are absolutely tragic. Law enforcement says their preliminary investigation shows that Laura was heading east on Highway 62, and that another car heading west attempted to pass another vehicle in front of it on a two-way undivided portion of the highway.

As that car tried going around, it ended up hitting Laura’s vehicle head-on… and killed her. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Laura was declared dead at the scene … and a full probe has been launched.