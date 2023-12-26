Joe and Jill Biden Celebrate Kwanzaa – A Phony Holiday Created by a Violent Felon Who Tortured Two Naked Women

Joe and Dr. Jill on Monday celebrated the joy of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is a phony holiday created in 1966 by black radical Ron Everett — aka Dr. Maulana Karenga, a violent felon who tortured two naked black women.

“Deborah Jones, who once was given the Swahili title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes,” a 1971 Los Angeles Times article reported about Karenga’s conviction.

“To everyone celebrating, Jill and I wish you a joyous Kwanzaa,” Joe Biden said on Tuesday. “In 2024, it’s our hope that we will all remember the wisdom of the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa, especially the values of unity and faith.”

“May your celebrations be filled with hope and light,” Biden said.

Biden said in an additional post to X:

Jill and I wish a very Happy Kwanzaa to all those celebrating across America and around the world.

May your homes be filled with hope, peace, and light.

And in 2024, may we carry with us the wisdom of the seven principles of Kwanzaa — especially those of unity and faith.

Joe Biden didn’t even show this much enthusiasm in his Christmas message.

In fact, Joe Biden didn’t even mention Jesus Christ in his Christmas message.

