Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Drops AGAIN According to New CNN Poll

According to new polling from CNN, Joe Biden’s approval rating has just dropped again. Biden has entered the ‘danger territory’ of under 40 percent.

Even many Democrats are not happy about the direction of the country under Biden, which should come as no surprise. Everyone but the super wealthy are struggling right now.

These polling numbers are going to lead to more talk of the Democrats replacing Biden before the election.

The Hill reports:

Biden’s job approval erodes further amid economic concerns: poll President Biden’s job approval rating ticked down again in the latest CNN poll, dropping to 37 percent, a signal that the president’s favor is further eroding as he campaigns for another term in 2024. Biden boasted approval figures in the 50s at the start of his term, and still had 45 percent at the beginning of this year, according to the CNN polling. The latest figure is down two points from 39 percent at beginning of the month. Nearly two-thirds, or 63 percent, now say they disapprove of Biden. The president and his allies have largely shrugged off polling that some point to as warning signs for his reelection bid — as concerns about the economy and other issues continue to circulate. Just a third of voters in the new poll said they approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, down three points from October, while 67 percent disapprove.

Watch the clip from CNN below:

CNN POLL: Biden is less popular than any of his modern predecessors at this point in their presidencies. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they disapprove of his job performance. pic.twitter.com/p0uezQXo07 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

More numbers here:

CNN POLL: President Biden's approval rating has fallen to the lowest level since he took office. Approve: 37% [-2]

Disapprove: 63% [+2] The Economy

Approve: 33% [-3]

Disapprove: 64% [+1] [Change vs October 27] CNN/SSRS | 1,481 RV | 11/1-30https://t.co/tLg8ssMLBx pic.twitter.com/dTXFPbGcMN — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 6, 2023

CNN POLL: Joe Biden is polling lower than Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter at the same point during their presidency. pic.twitter.com/OZyTVyGxVf — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) December 6, 2023

Biden is a disaster and his poll numbers reflect that.