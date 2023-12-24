“Joe Biden vs. Cornpop” -BEST BIDEN MEME EVER! Joe Biden Quotes Set to Cowboy Western Theme

This has got to be the BEST BIDEN MEME EVER!

“Joe Biden vs. Cornpop”

buddydawg22 posted this video on Twitter. I Meme Therefore I Am then tweeted it on X.

The creator put several of Joe Biden’s famous lines into a Western themed video.

This is spectacular!

If you get lost watching the video look up the quote online and it will lead you to Joe Biden.

Here is the transcript:

Cowboy named Tex:

Corn pop?

Boy:

Who’s corn pop?

Tex:

Corn pop was a bad dude and he ran a bunch of bad boys.

Boy:

Who’s going to stop him?

Tex:

I’m the best qualified people for this job.

Woman:

Tex. You can’t go after corn Pop. He’s killed dozens of men.

Tex:

A billion worth. Excuse me. A billion. 400 million. A million. 400,000,740,000,000 billion. 200 million people have died. Probably by the time I finish this talk.

Woman:

That can’t be right.

Tex:

We choose truth over facts.

Woman:

Whatever. My point is, it’s too dangerous. Why do you care so much about stopping corn Pop?

Tex:

He poses an “essel Stanza’s threat” and he’s been stroking violence in our cities. If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out.

Woman:

Well, don’t go alone. At least take black Pete with you.

Tex:

The great negro of the time.

Black Pete:

Thanks, but please don’t say it like that.

Tex:

He looks like llj cool J. I’ve always got bigger biceps than my thighs.

Woman:

Don’t call him boy.

Black Pete:

I’ll help you capture corn pop. But I heard he’s in indian territory.

Tex:

You cannot go to a 711 or a Dunkin donuts unless you have a slight indian accent.

Black Pete:

No, not that type of indian. And for black Pete’s sake, don’t say it like that.

Tex:

He looks like llj cool J. I’ve always got bigger biceps than my thighs.

The Kid:

So you think you can stop me just because you teamed up with this kid? Look, fat, poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white.

Black Pete:

Don’t say it like that.

Tex:

Now hand over Molly.

The Kid:

Oh, I would love to hear, but I do not know what happened to Molly.

Tex:

You’re a lyin Dog face Pony soldier.

The Kid:

What? I don’t know what that means. You know what that means?

Black Pete:

New to me.

The Kid:

So, ticks, you got anything you want to say for I kill ya.

Tex:

This is the appropriate place to make. The speech I’m about to make.

The Kid:

Yeah, sure, whatever. Just go for it.

Tex:

We hold these truths to be self evident. That all men and women created by goat. You know the thing I got? Hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun… The kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down straight and watch the hair.

The Kid:

Come back up again.

Tex:

So I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping in my lap. And I love kids jumping in my lap.

The Kid:

Does anybody have any idea what he’s talking about?

Tex:

So you go ahead. You stack spaghetti sauce in a store and you control the guy. Or the woman who brings out the carts on a forklift.

The Kid:

What the heck are you talking about, Tex?

Tex:

Shabbapresure…

Movie announcer:

Malarky – coming soon to one theatre in Scranton, Pennsylvania.