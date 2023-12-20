Jack Smith Quietly Adds DC Swamp Lawyer From Mueller’s Inquisition to His Special Counsel Team – Trump Responds

Special Counsel Jack Smith quietly added DC swamp lawyer Michael Dreeben to his massive team of prosecutors working to jail Trump before the 2024 election.

Jack Smith added Michael Dreeben, one of Mueller’s angry Democrat lawyers who targeted Trump years ago with the Russia collusion hoax, as he prepares to go before the US Supreme Court.

Dreeben has argued more than 100 cases before the Supreme Court.

“Smith, the special counsel prosecuting the former president, has brought in one of the most accomplished modern Supreme Court advocates: Michael Dreeben, who has argued more than 100 cases at the high court and is a preeminent authority on the court’s criminal law doctrines.” – Politico reported.

“Trump has added at least three lawyers, none of whom are part of the clubby cohort of Supreme Court advocates. They are D. John Sauer, Will Schar and Michael Talent, according to a person familiar with Trump’s plans. All three are based in Missouri, and according to a database of Supreme Court arguments , Sauer has argued a single case, while Schar and Talent have not argued before the court.” – Politico added.

Jack Smith last Monday asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Jack Smith skipped over the appellate court and went straight to the US Supreme Court on Trump’s immunity claims.

“This case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office,” Smith wrote in last Monday’s filing.

Trump responded to Jack Smith’s addition of Michael Dreeben.

“It’s a sad day for America when a lowlife Prosecutor like Deranged Jack Smith, who was put into the position of Special Prosecutor by Lisa Monaco and the other Thugs that surround our incompetent President, Crooked Joe Biden, to sully my reputation for the purpose of Election Interference and ideally, put me in jail. In that regard, they are doing poorly, so they snuck a “wired” D.C. SWAMP Lawyer, Michael Dreeben, who I’ve beaten three times, into their midst, hoping that he can turn things around because of his Judicial “connections.” Dreeben, Monaco, Smith, Weissmann, and all the rest suffer massively from Trump Derangement Syndrome, TDS—In other words, and for reasons unknown, they hate me!” Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday.