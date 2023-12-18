Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni Stresses Incompatibility of Islamic Culture with European Civilization, Deems Sharia Law Impossible in Europe

In a recent statement, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni raised a contentious issue about the compatibility between Islamic culture and European civilization.

Emphasizing her views, Meloni declared that these cultural systems are not compatible, specifically highlighting the challenges of integrating Sharia law within European societal norms.

“I think there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture or certain interpretations of Islamic culture and the rights and values of our civilization,” Meloni told the reporters.

“It does not escape my mind that most of the Islamic cultural centers in Italy are funded by Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is a nation that applies Sharia law at home, and Sharia means stoning for adultery, death penalty for apostasy, death penalty for homosexuality. I believe these issues should be raised, which does not mean generalizing about Islam, it means raising the problem that there is a process of Islamization in Europe going on that is very distant from the values of our civilization.”

Giorgia Meloni saying that Europe is being islamized and that much of the money used for the process come from Saudi Arabia. She says it’s “incompatible with European culture” pic.twitter.com/LEe85NyXY8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 17, 2023

Although the Italian Prime Minister acknowledged that she had not been successful in fulfilling her campaign pledge to reduce the influx of illegal immigrants, which is “the most complex phenomenon I’ve ever had to deal with.”

“I know well that on migration the results are not the ones expected,” Meloni said, “But I’m not interested in short-cuts that pretend to solve the problem for a while.”

The comments came during a political festival Atreju, organized by Meloni’s Brothers of Italy political party in Rome. The leaders of Italy and the U.K. are joining forces and agreed to jointly address the irregular migration to Europe, intensifying cooperation ‘in the fight against human trafficking.’

Meloni and Sunak agreed to co-fund a first Italian-British ‘project of assisted voluntary repatriations to countries of origin’.

The two leaders, plus Albanian’s Rama, agreed on the need to manage illegal migration ‘in an increasingly structured manner’.

After meeting PM Meloni, Sunak dropped by a political gathering organized by her Brothers of Italy party.

The Italian and Albanian governments have closed a deal inspired by the U.K. government’s attempts to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

The Albanian constitutional court has however suspended the ratification of this plan in parliament, pending a decision on judicial challenges to the plan.

Meanwhile, back in England, the expected (and inevitable) pushback from liberals, leftists and Globalists is ongoing, with PM Sunak being accused of adopting the ‘toxic’ rhetoric of former home secretary Suella Braverman.

Sunak said that ‘enemies’ were ‘deliberately driving people to our shores to try to destabilize our society’.

Other international guests included billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who said illegal migration is a critical threat to Europe.

“One can’t depend on other countries for immigration, and in fact, if you look at say the population worldwide, it’s almost everywhere in the world, and it seems to be a function of almost how – once a country industrializes, once a country urbanizes, the population conveniently starts to decline,” Musk said. “We don’t want Japan to disappear, we don’t want Italy as a culture to disappear, we don’t want France’s culture to disappear, I think we have to maintain a sort of reasonable cultural identity of various countries or we simply will not be those countries.”

“Italy is the people of Italy,” Musk added.