Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Pens Letter to 85-Year-old Israeli Hostage Yaffa Adar

85-year-old Yaffa Adar was captured by the Hamas barbarians on October 7th from her home in southern Israel. She survived 46 days as a hostage of Hamas terrorists.

After her release Yaffa Adar told her story and said she started each day with by singing music by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to give her strength.

When Bocelli heard about this he penned Yada a beautiful letter that was later read to her by a young family member.

Bocelli thanked her saying there is “no award, no applause, no honor or recognition, that is worth as much as your words.”

He hopes to meet her one day and sing her a song of her choosing.

The Times of Israel reported:

On last week’s episode of Channel 12’s Uvda investigative program, 85-year-old Yaffa Adar shared her story of how she survived 49 days in Hamas captivity. “Every morning, I’d sing Bocelli to myself and say, ‘God, maybe this will bring a good day. Maybe today will bring [my release],’” she recalled, admitting that for a long time that day never came. The famous Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli learned about the interview and decided to reach out to Adar, penning a letter aired by Uvda on tonight’s program. “Dearest Madam Yaffa Adar,” he writes. “I wish I could give you a hug!” “I would like to thank you for the emotion that your story aroused in all the people who had the privilege to listen to it and especially in me, as, quite incredibly, I am part of it!” “I truly would never have thought that my humble voice, this great gift I undeservedly received from the heavens, could one day turn out to be so important!” “There is no award, no applause, no honor or recognition, that is worth as much as your words, which I assure you, I shall never forget.” “Thanks to you, from now on, I shall sing with renewed enthusiasm, with renewed faith, with new energy.” “I hope to be able to meet you one day and sing, just for you, whatever you may wish, so as to erase, as much as possible, the painful memory of terrible days, which I cannot even imagine.” “I deeply admire your courage, which is an example for us all. From the other side of the ocean, I send you my warmest regards, full of gratitude, admiration and affection.”

Here is a copy of the letter Andrea Bocelli wrote to Madam Yaffa Adar.

And here is the video.