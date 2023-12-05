Israel Victory: IDF Prepares to Flood Terror Tunnels as Hamas Monsters Hold 17 Women and Two Children Hostage

“Israel has assembled a system of large pumps it could use to flood Hamas’s vast network of tunnels under the Gaza Strip with seawater, a tactic that could destroy the tunnels and drive the fighters from their underground refuge but also threaten Gaza’s water supply,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing US officials.

In November, the Israeli army IDF completed setting up at least five pumps about a mile north of the Al-Shati refugee camp that could move thousands of cubic meters of water per hour, flooding the tunnels within weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, as Gateway Pundit had predicted Nov. 10.

Each of at least five pumps can draw water from the Mediterranean Sea and move thousands of cubic meters of water per hour into the tunnels, flooding them within weeks.

The Wall Street Journal report said that Israel presented the plan to the United States last month. US officials believe that Israel hasn’t made a final decision to move ahead with the plan, nor has it ruled it out.

Flooding the tunnels would also endanger the 130 hostages held by their barbaric Hamas captors, over 100 of them men. The IDF may calculate it may be safer to flush the terrorists out and hope they emerge from the tunnels with their human shields alive.

Hamas is still holding roughly 17 women and two children, including 10 month old hostage Kfir Bibas, 4-year old Ariel Bibas, 4, and their mother Shiri Bibas, 32. Hamas was supposed to release the Bibas, last week but instead violated the multi-day truce agreement, according to the Israeli military. Hamas has claimed they were killed by an Israeli air strike, a claim the IDF has said is “still not verified.”

Since the beginning of ground operations in the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers have located over 800 shafts to Hamas’ underground tunnels, Israel National News – Arutz Sheva reported Sunday, quoting an IDF Spokesperson.

“About 500 of the tunnel shafts have been destroyed using a variety of operational methods, including with explosives and blocks. Some of the tunnel shafts connected Hamas’ strategic assets via the underground tunnel network. In addition, many miles of the tunnel routes have been destroyed,” the IDF stated:

“The tunnel shafts were located in civilian areas, many of which were near or inside civilian buildings and structures, such as schools, kindergartens, mosques and playgrounds. IDF soldiers located large quantities of weapons inside some of the shafts. These findings are further proof of how Hamas deliberately uses the civilian population and infrastructure as a cover for its terrorist activity inside Gaza. After locating the shafts, IDF troops carry out thorough investigations in order to understand the characteristics of the tunnels and then prepare the underground route for its destruction.”

