Islamist Terror Cell Plotted Numerous Attacks in Cologne, Vienna, and Madrid – Christmas Church Services Targeted

by
Security was elevated at the Cologne Cathedral after Islamist terror threats were reported across Europe this holiday season. – screengrab

An Islamist terror cell plotted numerous attacks across Europe this holiday season.

Four Islamists linked to a terror cell were arrested by Austrian authorities this week.

German police checked churchgoers at the Cologne Cathedral following news of the terror threat.

RBC Ukraine reported:

An Islamist terrorist cell planned several attacks in Cologne, Vienna, and Madrid. Christmas church services could have been the target, reports Focus Online.

In this regard, several arrests were made in Germany and Austria. A sniffer dog is being used to search for explosives in Cologne Cathedral.

“Due to the current threat assessment of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the still elevated terrorist alert level, there is an overall increased risk during the Christmas holidays in Austria”, the Vienna police said in a statement.

The police added that security measures have been tightened in Austria due to possible terrorist attacks.

“As terrorist organizations across Europe have called for attacks on Christian events, in this context – especially around December 24 – security authorities have stepped up security measures in public places in Vienna and the federal states. In particular, the security of vulnerable places and objects is being strengthened,” the statement said.

