Islamist Terror Cell Plotted Numerous Attacks in Cologne, Vienna, and Madrid – Christmas Church Services Targeted

An Islamist terror cell plotted numerous attacks across Europe this holiday season.

Four Islamists linked to a terror cell were arrested by Austrian authorities this week.

German police are increasing security at Cologne Cathedral after learning that extremist Muslims may be planning Islamic terror attacks around Christmas & New Years. Yesterday, Austrian authorities arrested four believed to be linked to a jihadist cell. https://t.co/sEDI2GlJ1K — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 24, 2023

BREAKING: Several suspected Islamist terrorists have been arrested after their plans to attack the Cologne Cathedral were uncovered. It’s was in front of the same cathedral that hundreds of German women were sexually assaulted by migrants on New Year’s Eve 2015. pic.twitter.com/cgjJt8SLvq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 23, 2023

Cologne cathedral took 600 years to build. And several suspected Islamist terrorists have just been arrested after their plans to attack the Cathedral were discovered. Wake up people. If you don’t think the West is being attacked from every side you are in a coma. pic.twitter.com/RvGAo2U9gg — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 24, 2023

German police checked churchgoers at the Cologne Cathedral following news of the terror threat.



