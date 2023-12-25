Islamist Terror Cell Plotted Numerous Attacks in Cologne, Vienna, and Madrid – Christmas Church Services Targeted

An Islamist terror cell plotted numerous attacks across Europe this holiday season.
Four Islamists linked to a terror cell were arrested by Austrian authorities this week.
German police are increasing security at Cologne Cathedral after learning that extremist Muslims may be planning Islamic terror attacks around Christmas & New Years. Yesterday, Austrian authorities arrested four believed to be linked to a jihadist cell. https://t.co/sEDI2GlJ1K
BREAKING:
Several suspected Islamist terrorists have been arrested after their plans to attack the Cologne Cathedral were uncovered.
It’s was in front of the same cathedral that hundreds of German women were sexually assaulted by migrants on New Year’s Eve 2015. pic.twitter.com/cgjJt8SLvq
Cologne cathedral took 600 years to build.
And several suspected Islamist terrorists have just been arrested after their plans to attack the Cathedral were discovered.
Wake up people. If you don’t think the West is being attacked from every side you are in a coma. pic.twitter.com/RvGAo2U9gg
German police checked churchgoers at the Cologne Cathedral following news of the terror threat.
RBC Ukraine reported:
An Islamist terrorist cell planned several attacks in Cologne, Vienna, and Madrid. Christmas church services could have been the target, reports Focus Online.
In this regard, several arrests were made in Germany and Austria. A sniffer dog is being used to search for explosives in Cologne Cathedral.
“Due to the current threat assessment of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the still elevated terrorist alert level, there is an overall increased risk during the Christmas holidays in Austria”, the Vienna police said in a statement.
The police added that security measures have been tightened in Austria due to possible terrorist attacks.
“As terrorist organizations across Europe have called for attacks on Christian events, in this context – especially around December 24 – security authorities have stepped up security measures in public places in Vienna and the federal states. In particular, the security of vulnerable places and objects is being strengthened,” the statement said.