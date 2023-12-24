Is Steve Pigeon an Innocent Man? It Looks Like There Is More to This Story

Steve Pigeon, the former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman, was sentenced to 364 days in prison after admitting to the sexual abuse of a child more than seven years ago.

The former political figure had pleaded guilty last month to one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class D violent felony.

The case, which took a significant toll on the local community, came to a resolution when Pigeon, 63, received his sentence early Friday morning.

But there may be more to this story.

These two articles were posted at Frank Speech this week:

Roger Stone wrote The Gateway Pundit to add more context to this story.

I have known STEPHEN PIGEON for 35 years.

There is no physical evidence or witness evidence whatsoever against him. He is being convicted on the word of a child with a long history of accusing men, including others in her family, of sexual assault. The girl’s mother could be bitter about the fact that when Steve Pigeon’s mother passed, he got the entire inheritance, and she got nothing.

Stephen Pigeon is an innocent man. The district attorney who brought this case is a Democrat who was denied a judgeship when Pigeon was the County Party Chair.

The New York State Attorney General who approved this case is Leticia James. Pigeon opposed her as county chairman, supporting a more moderate Democrat for the Democrat nomination for AG. The investigator for the district attorney was also denied promotion in the Democratic Party under Pigeon.

There are many witnesses to impeach the credibility of the daughter and her mother, including emails between her and her brother, which confirm that many of the claims she made were false. If Pigeon went to trial in the town where he is very controversial and was convicted, he would’ve gotten a 50-year sentence at Attica. It’s a death sentence. That his political adversaries were willing to negotiate an eight-month sentence at the county correctional facility in the medical unit, run by a sheriff who Steve Pigeon elected, shows that there is no justice in this case, and his tormentors merely wanted a guilty plea to destroy him politically.

The sentence was eight months in a case where the crime if convicted, would command a 50-year sentence. Every member of Steve’s family has supported him against these false claims by his niece and Steve’s sister-in-law. It cannot be reported that she is a family member, and her name is concealed in the plea bargain. Steve Pigeon may be a Democrat but he is innocent of these charges brought by a vindictive district attorney, who is a political opponent, tried by a judge who got his judgeship only after Pigeon was removed as county chairman and Leticia James, the Soros-funded leftist who hates Pigeon because he refused her grab for the attorney General’s office.

Steve pled guilty not because they had a strong case against him, but because the risk of conviction was certain death. He can survive eight months in a county institution where he will be separated from the general population. He would’ve been murdered as an innocent, but accused sex offender against children in the general population of Attica prison.

He has been convicted solely on the word of a child in an event that took place allegedly 18 years ago. Pigeon’s defense counsel actually has receipts for movie tickets that prove the Pigeon took his niece and a group of her young friends to a movie during the time she claims she was being raped in a car. This guy is innocent. Bless Steve this Christmas.