Irrefutable Proof: It’s Clear that Wisconsin Democrats are Cheating and Stealing Races

Are there any honest mathematicians left in America today?

Are there any honest actuaries left in America today?

Do any of these experts have a spine?

It is obvious when comparing Wisconsin and Missouri, two similar states with similar results, that Wisconsin is rife with voter fraud.

Missouri–

Six of the eight US House districts are represented by Republicans.

** Republicans hold a 24 to 10 advantage in the Missouri Senate.

** Republicans hold a 111 to 51 advantage in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Trump won the state by 15 points.

Only four of 114 counties went to Joe Biden.

Missouri, once a battleground state, today is a solid red state.

Democrats have a tough climb in Missouri today.

Now look at…

Wisconsin–

Six of eight US House districts are represented by Republicans.

** Republicans hold a 22 to 11 supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate.

** Republicans hold a 64 to 35 advantage in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

But for some strange reason, President Trump lost his lead late at night on Election Day 2020, and Joe Biden eked out a win in the 2020 election.

In Wisconsin, Democrats somehow won the Governor’s race, the Attorney General’s race, the Secretary of State’s race in 2022, and a recent Supreme Court race.

Senator Ron Johnson barely won his race over a radical Marxist in 2022.

So, what is going on in Wisconsin? Can it be stopped in 2024?

Is there a single mathematician out there who can explain these numbers?

The Gateway Pundit will be following the race in Wisconsin. We hope and pray that the good people of Wisconsin figure out how to stop the obvious Democrat voter fraud in the state.

We can’t let them steal Wisconsin in 2024!