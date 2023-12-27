Iran Claims Credit for Oct. 7. Hamassacre, Saying it was Revenge for President Trump’s Killing Suleimani

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards took credit for the Oct. 7 Hamas Massacre, saying it was a response to President Trump’s targeted neutralization of Iran’s terror chief Qassem Soleimani. Hamas denied the claims.

“The Al-Aqsa Flood (the Hamas massacre) was one of the acts of revenge for the assassination of General Soleimani by the U.S. and the Zionists,” Brig. Gen. Ramezan Sharif of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps told Iran’s state-run ISNA news agency.

“Certainly, these acts of revenge will continue in different times and places,” Sharif said, and swore vengeance for Razi Mousavi, the Iranian major general killed in a presumed Israeli airstrike in Syria this week.

Hamas denied the Iranian claim, apparently unwilling to share their infamy.

“We have repeatedly confirmed the motives and reasons for Operation Al Aqsa Flood, and foremost are the dangers that threaten Al Aqsa Mosque,” Hamas stated, “We also confirm that all acts of Palestinian resistance come in response to the Zionist occupation and its ongoing aggression against our people and our holy sites.”

As many as 500 men affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad trained in the Islamic Republic leading up to Oct. 7, The Wall Street Journal reported in late October. The exercises reportedly took place in September, at which time terrorists received specialized combat training, JNS reports.

Iran supports the Hamas terror organization as well as the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the Houthi militia in Yemen, which is threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Hisbollah trained Hamas terrorists to paraglide in Lebanon, the Daily Telegraph reported. Iran has spent £13.1 billion developing a world wide web of terror proxies since the Obama administration started easing sanctions in 2012, former CIA official Marc Polymeropoulos told The Washington Post.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute MEMRI, the plan for the Hamas attack was engineered by the late Iranian terrorist chief Qassem Soleimani. President Donald Trump had Soleimani eliminated in January 2020 for his attacks on US military personnel in Iraq, which killed over 600 Americans.

The Biden Regime has provided up to $50 billion in sanctions relief to the terrorist regime in Tehran, according to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, enabling Tehran to fund terror campaigns around the world.