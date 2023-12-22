Indian PM Modi and His BJP Party Under Fire After 140 Opposition MPs Suspended From Parliament

Political infighting is on the rise, in the run up to May elections.

After scoring significant victories in the latest state-level elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling BJP party are involved in a controversy that began when protesters breached security at Parliament.

The hard protests by the opposition led to more than 140 Indian politicians being suspended from parliament – the largest number in history.

The Guardian reported:

“The ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) government was accused of a direct attack on democracy and creating ‘anarchy’ after 141 MPs from 11 different opposition parties, who sit in the lower and upper houses of parliament, were suspended for the rest of the winter session. While opposition MPs have been suspended by the BJP government in the past, this was the most bulk suspensions of MPs on record in Indian parliamentary history. On Monday alone 78 MPs were suspended, the highest in a single day.”

Most parliamentarians were suspended only until the winter session ends today, but the parliamentary privileges committee will decide some of the gravest cases.

If the country was wondering why Opposition MPs were suspended, here is the reason… TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocked the Honourable Vice President, while Rahul Gandhi lustily cheered him on. One can imagine how reckless and violative they have been of the House! pic.twitter.com/5o6VTTyF9C — BJP (@BJP4India) December 19, 2023

“Members of parliament were accused of disrupting proceedings after they protested over a recent incident in which six intruders broke into parliament’s lower house when MPs were present and let off canisters of colored, non-toxic gas. The intruders, who were all arrested, were reportedly angry at the government over its economic policies and lack of job opportunities. Many of the opposition politicians were suspended on Monday and Tuesday for ‘serious misconduct’ after taking part in protests that included chanting and brandishing placards in parliament, some bearing the face of Modi. The house speaker said such placards were not allowed on parliament premises.”

The vast majority of those suspended are part of the new opposition coalition INDIA – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance – who have united to collectively fight Modi’s BJP in the upcoming election, due around May.

