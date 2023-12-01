Illegal Alien Charged with Capital Murder After Fatally Shooting Texas Sisters in the Head



Jose Santiago Chairez: Dallas County Jail

An illegal alien was charged with capital murder for fatally shooting two sisters in the head last week at their Dallas, Texas home.

Jose Santiago Chairez, 50, fatally shot two sisters, Catalina Valdez Andrade, 47, and Merced Andrade Bailon, 43, on November 24 in the early morning hours.



Catalina Valdez Andrade, Merced Andrade Bailon

Chairez’s daughter, who was also at the Farmers Branch home, was shot in the arm.

It is unclear what the motive was for the fatal shootings.

Chairez is being held on a $2 million bond and also has an immigration hold, according to Fox News.

It is unclear when or where Chairez illegally entered the United States.

Excerpt from Fox News: