Illegal Alien Charged with Capital Murder After Fatally Shooting Texas Sisters in the Head

Jose Santiago Chairez: Dallas County Jail
An illegal alien was charged with capital murder for fatally shooting two sisters in the head last week at their Dallas, Texas home.
Jose Santiago Chairez, 50, fatally shot two sisters, Catalina Valdez Andrade, 47, and Merced Andrade Bailon, 43, on November 24 in the early morning hours.
Catalina Valdez Andrade, Merced Andrade Bailon
Chairez’s daughter, who was also at the Farmers Branch home, was shot in the arm.
It is unclear what the motive was for the fatal shootings.
Chairez is being held on a $2 million bond and also has an immigration hold, according to Fox News.
It is unclear when or where Chairez illegally entered the United States.
Excerpt from Fox News:
An illegal immigrant man has been arrested for the shooting death of two sisters in their home in Dallas last week, while he also allegedly shot his daughter during the same incident.
Jose Santiago Chairez, 50, has been booked into the Dallas County Jail, and faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault, according to Fox 4 KDFW.
Chairez allegedly shot sisters Catalina Valdez Andrade, 47, and Merced Andrade Bailon, 43, in the head inside their home in Farmers Branch on Nov. 24 at around 4:20 a.m. Farmers Branch is a city in Dallas about 11 miles north of Downtown Dallas.
Chairez’s daughter was also at the home and was shot in the arm, per a police report viewed by The Dallas Morning News. She told officers her father shot her and the sisters, according to the report.