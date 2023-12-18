IDF Reveals Attack Tunnel Network Big Enough to Drive Vehicles Through, Built by Muhammad Sinwar

On Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces announced they had exposed Hamas’ subterranean tunnel system, which includes attack tunnels built in the immediate vicinity of the Erez crossing. The IDF also published footage of Muhammad Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya SInwar, traveling in a vehicle in the largest terror tunnel discovered thus far in Gaza.

The tunnel is a project which Muhammad Sinwar himself led, and was personally responsible for, Arutz Sheva reports.

“The footage was obtained by IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and was checked by the IDF Intelligence Directorate,” the IDF said.

The massive tunnel system spans well over 2.5 miles, and is located only 1,300 feet from the main Erez crossing into Israel.

“Hamas has persistently and deliberately invested enormous amounts of money and resources into terrorist tunnels that serve only one purpose – attacking the State of Israel and its residents,” said IDF Spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, the

“This strategic attack tunnel network, large enough to drive vehicles through, was spearheaded by Muhammad Sinwar and intentionally dug near a crossing dedicated to the movement of Gazans into Israel for work and medical care.

“For Hamas, attacking the people of Israel continues to take priority over supporting the people of Gaza.”