IBM CEO Goes on Defense with All Staff Call After Insider Leaks Damning Tapes to O’Keefe Media Group

O’Keefe Media Group on Monday evening released a leaked video of IBM CEO Arvind Krishna admitting to using coercion to fire people and take away their bonuses unless they discriminate in the hiring process.

“You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus,” Krishna said about hiring Hispanics, “and by the way if you lose, you lose part of your bonus.”

James O’Keege pointed out that after pulling ads from X for ‘racism,’ IBM chief Arvind Krishna says he will fire, demote or strip bonuses from execs who don’t hire enough blacks, Hispanics — or hire too many Asians.

“Asians are not an underrepresented minority in tech in America…I’m not going to finess this, for blacks we should try to get towards 13 percent,” says Krishna.

O’Keefe: Paul Cormier, the chairman of Red Hat, a subsidiary of IBM, says in the leaked recording that Red Hat has terminated people because they weren’t willing to engage in racial discrimination through hiring and promotion.

“Title VII of the Civil Rights Act makes it illegal for employers to discriminate on the basis of race in the workplace,” James O’Keefe said.

WATCH:

BREAKING LEAKED VIDEO: CEO of IBM @ArvindKrishna admits to using coercion to fire people and take away their bonuses unless they discriminate in the hiring process. “You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus," Krishna said about hiring… pic.twitter.com/UUK26HX8IP — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 12, 2023

On Wednesday James O’Keefe released another video of IBC CEO Arvind Krishna.

This time Arvind Krishna was on an ALL STAFF CALL going on defense in response to insider tapes released by O’Keefe Media Group.

Krishna lashed out at James O’Keefe and called the leaked insider tapes to OMG a “large media firestorm” on X.

“We at IBM did pull advertising from X about a month ago,” Krishna said as he insisted that he supports free speech on X.

Krishna claimed IBM pulled ads from X because he didn’t want the company’s ads next to something “objectional.”

Of course this is laughable because IBM advertises on META and Instagram where content enabled sexual abuse and trafficking according to a New Mexico lawsuit.

Krishna said people “misconstrued” his discriminatory statements in the leaked video.

“Being inclusive is a fundamental belief that we have,” Krishna insisted.

WATCH: