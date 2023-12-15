“I Believe They Would Spy on [Trump] in a Heartbeat” – Rep. Eli Crane Discusses Need for FISA 702 Overhaul Sponsored by Rep. Andy Biggs

Congressman Eli Crane told The Gateway Pundit on Wednesday that he believes the federal government will abuse FISA authority to spy on President Trump and Americans if Section 702 is not overhauled immediately.

“Anytime you try and change stuff up here in Washington, DC, the fearmongers always come out and start threatening people. I think Speaker Johnson fell prey to that,” said Crane after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) pulled FISA reform legislation from the House Floor.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on Rep. Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) Protect Liberty and End Warrantless Surveillance Act (PLEWSA), bipartisan legislation to overhaul Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), approved by the House Judiciary Committee.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, House Speaker Mike Johnson delayed a vote on Biggs’ bill and another relating to FISA Section 702 extension, making it so that the unconstitutional Section 702 will be renewed without change until April 2024. On Thursday, Johnson also voted yes on the clean FISA renewal.

Days earlier, Rep. Andy Biggs slammed Johnson for his “weak leadership” after he caved to the intelligence community. “It looks like just an absolute, utter capitulation on his part,” Biggs said of the New Speaker.

Simply put, the bill would limit the FBI’s ability to surveil Americans and end the current practice of collecting, storing and digging through Americans’ communications without a warrant.

The issue of warrantless searches and targeting of the Trump campaign under FISA 702 was also highlighted in a recent op-ed by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), published on The Gateway Pundit. Read more about why Congressman Gosar opposes reauthorizing Section 702 here.

The other bill, advanced by the House Intelligence Committee, would reauthorize Section 702 for eight years with minimal provisions to protect Americans’ rights to privacy.

Eli Crane spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson on Wednesday to share why he believes the House Judiciary Committee’s FISA reform is necessary.

Watch below: