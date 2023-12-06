Hypocritical New York Times Warns That if Trump Wins in 2024 He Might Target His Political Opponents – Like Joe Biden is Doing Right Now

Joe Biden is using the power and force of government to target his political opponents. For the first time in American history, a former president is being hit with sham indictments in an effort to keep him from running.

And while all this is happening, the far-left New York Times is warning America that if Trump is re-elected in 2024, he might use government to target his political opponents. You know… Like Joe Biden is doing right now.

The left does not care about looking like hypocrites. They just want to hold on to power, at any cost.

Who will tell the Times? pic.twitter.com/ykcyZD1KZE — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) December 4, 2023

Here’s what that quote says. From the NY Times:

As he runs for president again facing four criminal prosecutions, Mr. Trump may seem more angry, desperate and dangerous to American-style democracy than in his first term. But the throughline that emerges is far more long-running: He has glorified political violence and spoken admiringly of autocrats for decades… More than anything else, Mr. Trump’s vow to use the Justice Department to wreak vengeance against his adversaries is a naked challenge to democratic values. Building on how he tried to get prosecutors to go after his enemies while in office, it would end the post-Watergate norm of investigative independence from White House political control.

Do they even hear themselves?

It's (D)ifferent when they do it. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) December 4, 2023

Projection 101. — Heidi K (@theonlyHeidiK) December 5, 2023

It is projection, pure and simple.

Accuse your enemies of that which you are guilty — Twit With Fins (@twitwithfins) December 5, 2023

These hacks pretending to be journalists are so disgusting. — Blondhorsecrazy (@BlondhorsecrZy) December 4, 2023

Buckle up for 2024. Democrats and the media are going to get so much worse.

They’ve already shown that they have nothing to run on, so their only option will be to continue trying to demonize Trump.