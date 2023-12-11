Hot Mic Catches Vivek Ramaswamy Peeing During Livestream on X Spaces with Elon Musk (AUDIO)

A hot mic caught Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy using the bathroom during a livestream with Elon Musk.

Vivek Ramaswamy forgot to mute his phone when he took a break to use the bathroom during a livestream on X Spaces with Elon Musk, Alex Jones and others.

“Someone’s got their thing open peeing. Someone’s got their phone open in the bathroom,” Alex Jones said.

The host told Vivek Ramaswamy to mute his phone.

“Well, I hope you feel better,” Elon Musk said to Ramaswamy.

Vivek responded, “I feel great, thank you! Sorry about that, guys!”

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

