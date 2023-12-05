HORROR: 91-Year-Old Dementia Sufferer Trapped Under Stairlift Dies After Foreign Care Staff Unable to Speak English to Emergency Services

This is tragic.

A 91-year-old dementia sufferer died after foreign care staff at a nursing home in England were unable to communicate with emergency operators.

Barbara Rymell died after she fell and got trapped under a stairlift at the Ashley House Residential home in Somerset. The two care staffers who were Romanian and Indian, were unable to tell emergency responders about the victim’s condition because they don’t speak English.

According to The Telegraph, the foreign caregivers didn’t know the difference between “the patient being “alive” and “alert”, or “breathing” and “bleeding.”

“Their lack of English “severely hampered” the call handler’s response and made a “meaningful” assessment of Mrs Rymell’s condition “virtually impossible”, the coroner said,” according to The Telegraph.

According to a report from the senior coroner:

“At 7.27pm, one of the carers called 999 to request an ambulance. “It was clear, on the evidence, that Barbara had been left unattended on the mechanical chair for around five minutes. This was clearly contrary to the rules and procedures of Ashley House. “During those five minutes, she has left the seat of the mechanically operated stairlift (possibly unfastening the seat belt) and proceeded to climb the stairs, which she was unable to safely because of physical limitations and her underlying cognitive impairment. “She has fallen on the stairs, falling downwards. Barbara has been found, having fallen awkwardly, landing with her head trapped under the chair for the mechanically operated stairlift.”

The Telegraph reported: