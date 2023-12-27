Hordes of Pro-Hamas Agitators SHUT DOWN Entrance to LA Airport and Assault Police Officers in Riot Gear (VIDEOS)

by
Credit: Raws Alerts

Not satisfied with ruining Christmas for thousands of Americans in the streets, pro-Hamas agitators now have set their sights on stopping folks from traveling.

The low-life thugs decided Wednesday was a perfect time to shut down road entrances to Los Angeles International Airport. This has likely caused an untold number of delays and individuals to miss their flights.

The thugs were heard shouting “Free Palestine” and shouting other slogans demanding Israel’s surrender.

The agitators grew violent when LAPD police attempted to remove them from a road entrance. In the video below, you can see LAPD cops in riot gear as the protesters attack them by throwing rocks, cones, and other construction equipment.

Numerous law enforcement officers are currently on scene. Over a dozen agitators so far have been arrested.

WATCH:

Given that these incidents have occurred simultaneously, there is little question they are being coordinated by outside forces.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

