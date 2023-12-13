Homeless Man Threatens to Shoot Atlanta News Crew While Taking Them Hostage

A homeless man allegedly took a news crew hostage outside of a Sheriff’s office in Clayton County, Georgia, late Monday night.

The suspect, Brandon Logan, appeared to be intoxicated as he approached reporter Asia Wilson and photographer Lauren Swaim and threatened to shoot them. They were able to notify their newsroom for help without Logan knowing.

According to the New York Post, Wilson was able to send text messages to the station newsroom undetected.

WSB-TV reported:

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of holding an Atlanta TV news crew against their will made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. A reporter and photojournalist from WANF-TV were preparing to do a live report outside of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office around 11 p.m. when they say Brandon Logan, who appeared visibly drunk, approached them, said he had a gun, and threatened to shoot them if they called for help. The reporter, Asia Wilson, and photographer Lauren Swaim, were able to notify the newsroom that they were in danger.

Logan threatened them and told them not to call for help. He also demanded that they order him food. The reporters tried to leave but stayed because they feared for their lives and believed he had a weapon on him.



Victims shown in TV Station Car

It took police about 90 minutes to arrive at the scene, according to the TV station. Upon arresting Logan, no gun was found.

He is facing a number of charges, including false imprisonment, terrorist threats, and assault and battery.

Unfortunately, the judge set his bond at a very low amount of $11,000.

ANF news station is still waiting to see why it took officers 90 minutes to arrive at the scene. Both of the female employees were safe.

Watch: