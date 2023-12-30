Hillary Clinton Spotted in Punta Cana Wrapped in a Tent

This week, Bill and Hillary Clinton were spotted in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for a surprise visit.

According to local media reports, the Clintons will ring in the new year in Punta Cana.

“Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton are set to spend their year-end holidays in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic. The couple arrived in the country on Thursday and plans to stay in the renowned tourist destination until the early days of 2024. According to sources confirmed to arecoa.com, the Clintons’ visit to the Dominican Republic is a testament to their preference for the region, especially for year-end celebrations.” – Dominican Today reported.

Bill Clinton is reportedly spending time with the highly influential Rainieri family.

Locals greeted Bill Clinton as he strolled through town.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton was all smiles, wrapped in a tent.

We sure dodged a bullet!

