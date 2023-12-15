HE’S SHOT: Biden Rambles Incoherently About Prescription Drug Costs (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on his administration’s progress to so-call ‘lower’ prescription drug costs.

Biden incoherently rambled about prescription drug prices.

“…These brilliant scientists to go out and find cures, find answers to drug problems — to drugs for the use of drugs for health problems,” Biden said.

And the Democrat party is running this guy in 2024!

Biden slurred his words as he spoke about contracts for new Covid vaccines.

A very small percent of Americans are still getting their ‘updated’ Covid vaccines, but the Biden Regime is wasting money on the jabs.

“We’re already begun to secure fair pricing clauses and contracts for new COVID vaccines. Three new COVID vaccines!” Biden slurred.

BIDEN (slurring): "We're already begun to secure fair pricing clauses and contracts for new COVID vaccines. Three new COVID vaccines!" pic.twitter.com/21KbGWtEqW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 14, 2023

“I wanna thank my, uh, my introdu — my introducer…” Biden said.

81 million votes.

