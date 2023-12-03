HE’S SHOT: Biden Presents 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees, Then Gets Lost Trying to Leave Stage Until Dr. Jill Comes to the Rescue (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Sunday hosted the 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees in the East Room at the White House.

“The 2023 honorees include comedian and actor Billy Crystal, opera singer Renée Fleming, the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, rapper and actress Queen Latifah and singer Dionne Warwick,” ABC News reported.

“This year’s slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original,” the Kennedy Center president, Deborah Rutter, said in a statement.

Biden’s speech was full of bizarre jokes and gaffes.

Joe Biden said of Queen Latifah: “She’s earned a Golden Globe and a Primetime Enemy! Enemy? That’s me. Primetime Emmy.”

He also cracked a stupid joke about Billy Crystal: “He promised me he’s not gonna primary me. I think he’d win.”

After presenting the 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees, Biden got lost.

Dr. Jill had to guide him off stage.

WATCH: