HERE WE GO: House Democrats Launch Offensive to Force Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to Recuse Himself From Trump Immunity Case

Here we go.

House Democrats are now pressuring Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Trump’s immunity case.

Special Counsel Jack Smith last Monday asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith is fighting to keep the March 4 trial date (one day before Super Tuesday) in his January 6 case against Trump in DC.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

On Monday, Jack Smith skipped over the appellate court and went straight to the US Supreme Court on Trump’s immunity claims:

QUESTION PRESENTED

Whether a former President is absolutely immune

from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in

office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted

before the criminal proceedings begin.

“This case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office,” Smith wrote in the Monday filing.

Jack Smith is circumventing the appellate court and going straight to the US Supreme Court for one reason: To seek a conviction before the election.

House Democrats called on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Trump’s immunity case because of Thomas’s wife Ginni’s effort to challenge the 2020 election.

The Washington Post reported:

In a new letter, eight House Democrats, led by Rep. Hank Johnson (Ga.), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee’s courts subcommittee, are calling on Thomas to recuse himself in the case, citing the court’s new code of conduct’s guidance on impartiality. Specifically, they raised concerns about Thomas’s wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who repeatedly pressed the Trump White House and lawmakers to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory, attended the Stop the Steal rally before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and told the House committee investigating the attack last year that she still believed the 2020 election was stolen.

The letter, dated Dec. 15, says Ginni Thomas’s actions after the election “raise serious questions” about her husband’s “ability to be or even to appear impartial in any cases before the Supreme Court involving the 2020 election and the January 6th insurrection.” “If you want to show the American people that the Supreme Court’s recent Code of Conduct is worth more than the paper it is written on, you must do the honorable thing and recuse yourself from any decisions in the case of United States v. Trump,” the lawmakers state. Besides Johnson, the letter was signed by Reps. Jamie B. Raskin (Md.), Madeleine Dean (Pa.), Sheila Jackson Lee (Tex.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Gerald E. Connolly (Va.), Dan Goldman (N.Y.) and Jasmine Crockett (Texas).

In a brief order last week, the Supreme Court signaled it would grant Jack Smith’s request for an expedited consideration.

“The court’s brief order did not signal what it ultimately would do.” – the AP reported.

The high court ordered Trump’s lawyers to respond by December 20.

According to the AP, the Supreme Court is scheduled to meet next on January 5, 2024.