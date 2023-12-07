Hazmat Crews Mobilized as Thousands of Gallons of Fuel Spill from Overturned Tanker on JFK Airport Runway (VIDEO)

A major fuel spill has caused chaos at John F. Kennedy International Airport today after a fuel truck overturned, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel on a runway.

The tanker was transporting approximately 10,000 gallons of fuel.

The spill occurred around 10:40 a.m. local time, sending emergency teams into a rapid response mode.

Video footage shows the dramatic moments as hazmat crews scramble to contain the situation.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Hazmat crews are on the scene as 10,000 Gallons of Fuel has Spill Onto JFK Airport Runway from Overturned Tanker Truck⁰⁰#Queens | #NewYork⁰⁰Emergency crews, including Hazmat units, are currently on the scene at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens,… pic.twitter.com/BeQeQGHQ6I — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 7, 2023

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed the spill, stating that the incident unfolded on the aeronautical side of John F. Kennedy International Airport, a spokesperson reported. This meant that normal airport operations, including air travel and roadway traffic, were not impeded by the accident.

“At 10:40am today, a fuel trunk overturned on the aeronautical side of the airport (no impact to air operations or vehicular traffic as this occurred on the airside of the airport and away from air traffic operations). Clean-up is underway. First responders on-scene, including hazmat. No reported injuries,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s Office told The Mirror.

The outlet reported:

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident. New York’s Fire Department told The Mirror that the clean-up operation is ongoing, after a call reporting the fuel spill was received at 10:50am local time. They noted that the spill occurred at ‘Cargo Area A’ and that a foam operation is being conducted by 12 units and 60 crew members, with hazmat crews also on the scene. Reports on X (Twitter) previously claimed that a fuel leak at JFK right near a runway “is contained but will take many hours to clean up” as a major response is taking place by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the New York’s Fire Department, including crews from hazmat units. A Twitter user also reported that “Runway 31/13 have been closed due to this.” Footage from the scene shared on social media showed the overturned truck on the ground and many emergency services vehicles around. The massive fuel spillage can also be seen on the ground surrounding the truck that lies on its side. The circumstances under which the truck overturned are still unclear. A social media report noted that the quantity of the spilt fuel from the tanker truck was 10,000 gallons, while another report claimed only 4,000 gallons were spilt on the ground.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as additional details become available.