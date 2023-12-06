Hannity Asks Trump if Biden Will be the 2024 Dem Nominee, Trump Responds: ‘I Personally Don’t Think He Makes it’ (VIDEO)

Trump did a town hall event with Sean Hannity on Tuesday night and answered questions on a wide variety of topics.

One funny moment came when Hannity asked him if Biden is going to be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Trump pointed to Biden’s frailty and said he doesn’t think he’ll make it, drawing laughter from the live audience.

From FOX News:

Trump predicts Biden won’t be Democrat nominee: ‘I personally don’t think he makes it’ Donald Trump predicted President Biden ultimately wouldn’t be the Democrats’ nominee for president in 2024. The topic arose when Sean Hannity asked Trump about the criticism facing Biden from his fellow Democrats, as well as noted that he seemed to be “struggling cognitively.” “I personally don’t think he makes it, okay? I haven’t said that. I’m saving it for this big town hall. I’ve never really said that. I personally don’t think he makes it,” Trump answered, to cheers from the audience. “I think he’s in bad shape physically,” he added before joking about a previous instance in which Biden said he’d like to take Trump to the “back of the barn.” Trump joked that Biden would “fall over” if he simply blew on him.

Here’s the video:

Hannity: "Do you think he (Biden) will be their candidate?" Trump: "I personally don't think he makes it. He's in bad shape physically. And mentally he's equally as bad and maybe worse. He's got vicious people surrounding him. Young, vicious. They're communists." pic.twitter.com/5Rj6xu0hKo — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 6, 2023

This was another great moment from the event:

JUST IN: Donald Trump promises to never abuse his power except on “day 1” to close the border and drill for oil. “DRILL, DRILL, DRILL.” Hannity: “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Trump:… pic.twitter.com/dPCrERkpbj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2023

We need to drill, drill, drill. Inflation would start dropping immediately, just based on the change in policy.