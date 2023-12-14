Hamas Plot Targeting Jews in Europe Foiled, Arrests Made in Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark



Arrests by authorities in Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark have reportedly foiled a plot by Hamas to attack Jewish targets in Europe.

According to German police, three suspected members of Hamas were arrested in Berlin and an additional suspect was arrested in the Netherlands.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Germany’s federal prosecutor shared, “One of the men, acting under orders from Hamas leaders in Lebanon, had in the spring begun searching for a cache of weapons the organization had clandestinely assembled in the past.”

The weapons were to be brought to Berlin in advance of a possible attack on Jewish institutions.

Prosecutors suggested the suspects were “strongly suspected of membership of a foreign terrorist organization,” referring to Hamas.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in a statement, “Following the terrible attacks by Hamas on the Israeli population, attacks on Jews in Jewish institutions have also increased in our country in recent weeks. We must, therefore, do everything we can to ensure that Jews in our country do not have to fear for their safety again.”

Die Welt,reports that national intelligence services believe Islamists in Europe received orders from Hamas leaders to dig up an “underground cache” of weapons “the terrorist organization had set up in the past.”

German police are still seeking the weapons cache.

The arrests in Germany and the Netherlands follow arrests of additional suspects in Denmark.

The Telegraph reports:

Danish authorities confirmed the arrest of three people on their soil, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen describing the plans as “as serious as it gets” and confirming a link to the war in Israel and Gaza. The Israeli prime minister’s office released a statement hailing the arrest of the suspects “acting on behalf of Hamas.” “The Hamas terrorist organization has been working relentlessly and exhaustively to expand its lethal operations to Europe, and thereby constitute a threat to the domestic security of these countries,” the statement said. The Hamas plot represents a new strategy for the group, which has never carried out terror attacks in Europe before.

Watch: