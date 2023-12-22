Greg Gutfeld Rips Colorado Supreme Court for Opening ‘Pandora’s Box’ With Trump Ballot Ruling (VIDEO)

In his opening monologue last night, Greg Gutfeld tore into Democrats and the Colorado Supreme Court over the decision to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot.

Greg reminds Democrats that things like this have usually backfired on them in the past and calls on all of the Republican candidates to speak out about this, singling out Vivek Ramaswamy for his plan to sit out Colorado until this is addressed.

He also reminds the U.S. Supreme Court that America is watching this closely.

Transcript via FOX News:

So scientists just confirmed there are three manmade things that can be seen from outer space. The Panama Canal, the Great Wall of China and Tyrus. Just kidding about the last one. It’s actually the towering stupidity of the Colorado Supreme Court. That’s it. Yes. Thank you. I’ll take it. It makes Pikes Peak look as flat as Joe Biden’s EKG. In a 4-3 decision, four Democrat appointed judges from the Ivy League just voted to remove Trump’s name from next year’s presidential ballot. In other words, they just endorsed him. They just did more for his chances of becoming president than Joe And Kamala’s incompetence put together and that’s saying something. Are these four judges the only people alive who have noticed that every time the Dems use the Constitution as a snot rag, Trump’s numbers rise faster than Hunter’s heart rate after an eight ball. Maybe they really want Cher to move to Canada. Insult him, impeach him, indict him, it doesn’t matter. He’s like one of those strangulation knots that gets tighter the more you pull against it. Trump’s a Chinese finger cuff. That toy used on unsuspecting kids that traps their fingers in a small bamboo cylinder. It’s how I steal their shoes. And with Biden polling lower than Hamas, the Dems are freaking out, which means time to do something unconstitutional and illegally spying on his campaign is oh so 2016. So now, in a private club in Denver, four judges are toasting each other for election interference. They’re looking solemn, nodding like bobbleheads during an earthquake.

Democrats are playing with fire. They’re taking the country to a very dark place.