Grant Stinchfield: Hunter Embarrasses Himself and Republicans at the Same Time (Video)

Guest post by Grant Stinchfield

Hunter Biden shows up to Congress and gives a “woe is me, I’m the victim” speech before leaving. He is a no-show for his behind-closed-doors deposition. For Democrats and the media, Hunter actually played it perfectly, he claimed he was there for “a public deposition,” then left Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan like brides at the alter.

I have always claimed Hunter Biden’s testimony needed to be done in public.

This is about politics as much as it is about corruption.

Republicans consistently fail at the PR game.

Watch: