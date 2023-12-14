Grant Stinchfield: Hunter Embarrasses Himself and Republicans at the Same Time (Video)

by

Guest post by Grant Stinchfield

Hunter Biden shows up to Congress and gives a “woe is me, I’m the victim” speech before leaving. He is a no-show for his behind-closed-doors deposition. For Democrats and the media, Hunter actually played it perfectly, he claimed he was there for “a public deposition,” then left Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan like brides at the alter.

I have always claimed Hunter Biden’s testimony needed to be done in public.

This is about politics as much as it is about corruption.

Republicans consistently fail at the PR game.

Watch:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Guest Contributor

You can email Guest Contributor here, and read more of Guest Contributor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.