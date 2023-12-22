GOP Rep. Burchett: Conservative Lawmakers Are Being Blackmailed After Getting Drunk with an Attractive Stranger and Ending Up Naked in Hotel Room (VIDEO)

GOP Representative Tim Burchett sat for an interview with Benny Johnson this week.

During the interview Burchett said conservative lawmakers are being blackmailed after being caught naked in a bed with a honeypot. That’s why they are voting so crazy.

Rep. Tim Burchett: You got powerful people and they write the big checks. Well let’s be honest and powerful people in this country, they write the big checks and they’re the ones out on the tarmac when the president comes and visits. And whichever party they’re in, they always either out on the tarmac or in the private room. They’re the ones that write the big checks. They don’t care who’s in, they hate this country, they hate what we’re about. But they love their portfolios and they love their money more than they do anything else. And they protect it. And they protect the people that do that. And by doing you know the old honeypot, the Russians do that. And I’m sure members of Congress have been caught up.

Why in the world would good conservatives vote for crazy stuff like what we’ve been seeing out of Congress? Here’s how it works. You’re visiting. You’re out of the country or out of town, or you’re in a motel or bar in DC, and whatever you’re into, women or men or whatever comes up and they’re very attractive and they’re laughing at your jokes and you’re buying them a drink. Next thing you know you’re in the motel room with them naked and next thing you know you’re about to make a key vote and what happens?

Some well dressed person comes up and whispers in your ear hey man, there’s tapes out on you. Were you in a motel room? On whatever with whoever. And then you’re like Uh-oh and they say you really ought not be voting for this thing. And what do they do? It’s human nature. And no man, or no woman actually is an island and they know what to get at. If it’s women, drugs booze. It’ll find you in DC and in most elected offices. And that’s what people of power and influence do. And it’s just. I’ve been in this game my whole life. I’ve spent 16 years in the state legislature in Tennessee and eight years as a county mayor. And now I’m in my fifth year of Congress. But the stakes are higher, but the game is still the same.