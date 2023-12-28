Fully Vaccinated 82-Year-Old Bernie Sanders Tests Positive for COVID-19

Safe and effective.

Fully vaccinated Bernie Sanders, the Democrat Senator from Vermont, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senator Sanders, who has been a vocal advocate for strict adherence to CDC guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic, received his vaccination earlier on under the guidance of the Office of the Attending Physician.

Sanders publicly received his first dose of the vaccine on December 19, 2020, from the U.S. Capitol physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan. He announced this on his website and social media.

“Following the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician, today I received the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue wearing masks and engage in social distancing. That is how we will beat this virus and end this terrible pandemic,” Sanders announced.

Sanders has consistently advocated for vaccination and public health measures throughout the pandemic.

I am once again asking you to get vaccinated. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 2, 2021

Washington State Dept. of Health reports that unvaccinated 65+ year-olds are 4 times more likely to get COVID compared with fully vaccinated 65+ year-olds; 9 times more likely to be hospitalized and 9 times more likely to die compared with fully vaccinated. Get vaccinated! — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 7, 2021

On Thursday, the 82-year-old Senator announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released to the media, Senator Sanders said, “I have tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are minimal, and I will continue to work from home in Vermont while isolating in accordance with CDC guidance. I am glad to be fully up to date with the vaccine.”