Former Tennessee Official and Spouse Plead Guilty to Illegally Producing and Selling ‘Hundreds’ of Driver’s Licenses to Illegal Immigrants

A Knoxville couple admitted to conspiring to create illegal identification documents.

Cheryl Huff, 49, and Mario Paz-Mejia, 50, entered guilty pleas in the federal court on Thursday for their roles in a scheme to produce hundreds of Tennessee driver’s licenses and identification cards.

In the Eastern District of Tennessee’s U.S. District Court, Cheryl Huff and Mario Paz-Mejia faced legal repercussions under Judge Katherine A. Crytzer.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 24, 2024, where each individual could receive up to 15 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

Cheryl Huff served as the District Manager for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDSHS). In her position, she was responsible for the issuance of legitimate driver’s licenses and identification cards in the Greater Knoxville area, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) news release.

Mario Paz-Mejia played the intermediary role by soliciting individuals, primarily non-citizens and non-Tennessee residents, offering them illegal access to Tennessee documentation for a hefty sum of $2,500.

