Former RNC Chair Reince Priebus Explains Trump’s Appeal to ABC News: ‘People are Looking for a Bigger Middle Finger This Time Than They Were in 2016’ (VIDEO)

Former RNC chair and Trump White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus appeared on ABC News on Sunday and explained Trump’s appeal to host Jon Karl.

Karl made it clear that he has no idea why Trump enjoys such strong support, so Priebus put it in terms that he could understand.

In short, Priebus explained the numerous reasons why so many voters are angry. Priebus doesn’t always get things right, but he is right about this.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JON KARL, ABC NEWS: I mean Reince, I remember you as RNC chair kind of fighting so hard to get him to condemn David Duke when David Duke endorsed them. And I remember you in the White House trying to, you know, keep him within the guardrails. Do you worry that, you know, as he — does he rushes towards this nomination, that he’s going off those into those places that you tried to keep them from going? REINCE PRIEBUS: Not particularly because I think that — I think you’re all misreading the electorate. I think that the electorate is not looking for less blood. I think they’re looking for more blood. I think that people are more angry about crime than they’ve ever been before. I think they’re more angry about the border, the fentanyl, the sanctuary cities, the boys competing against girls in sports, schools out of control. I think, as I’ve said before, people are looking for a bigger middle finger this time than they were in 2016… and on the other side, you know, you got President Biden, who’s losing young voters, who’s losing black voters. The polling couldn’t be worse. And unlike Barack Obama in 2011, Democrats would have walked over glass for Barack Obama Democrats today, they say 75 percent, we wish we had a different candidate.

“You’re all misreading the electorate…The electorate is not looking for less blood…they’re looking for more…more angry about crime…more angry about the border…People are looking for a bigger middle finger this time than they were in 2016” – @Reince Priebus #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/IB1gJ6iKYR — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) December 17, 2023

Reince is absolutely right about Jon Karl and other liberal elites. They are misreading the electorate.